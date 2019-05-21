You are here

﻿

Recapturing the magic: ‘Aladdin’ is back

Mena Massoud as Aladdin in Disney's new live action remake of the classic 1992 animation. (Image supplied)
Will Smith plays the Genie. (Image supplied)
Updated 21 May 2019
William Mullally
DUBAI: The 1992 animated classic “Aladdin” was one of Disney’s most influential hits. It was the first of Disney’s films to capture the Middle East on a grand scale since 1932’s animated short “Mickey of Arabia.” It was the first animated film to take in $500 million at the box office — a record for an animated film which “The Lion King” surpassed two years later. It won two Academy Awards. But was it perfect?

With each of Disney’ high-profile live-action remakes of some of its biggest properties, including The Jungle Book (2016) Beauty and the Beast (2017) and the upcoming Lion King (2019), the question has been what these films could accomplish beyond being a tribute to the originals. With “Aladdin” — which hits GCC cinemas on May 23 — there was an opportunity to do more than just pay tribute to one of the jewels in Disney’s crown; to make a film that fits the progressive sensibilities of a different era, paying greater respect to the people and history of the Arab world.

Enlisting Guy Ritchie as director, Disney embarked on a long search to, first and foremost, find actors who actually represented the region that the film, set in a fictional kingdom in the Middle East called Agrabah, portrayed. After open casting calls in 15 countries, Disney chose Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud to play Aladdin, and the British-Indian actress Naomi Scott for the role of Princess Jasmine.

Massoud, who grew up with a strong connection to his Egyptian roots, is conscious that he is representing the Arab world in one of cinema’s most-anticipated films ever.

“I definitely felt the responsibility,” he tells Arab News. “At the end of the day, I just wanted to do a good job. Actions speak louder than words, and the best way to set an example is to just go out and do a good job.”

Though both Massoud and Scott were relative unknowns, authenticity and talent were more important than star power—and that philosophy carried on throughout casting, with one notable exception. Will Smith, arguably the biggest movie star of his generation, would play the Genie.

Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud and Guy Ritchie on the set of 'Aladdin.' (Image supplied)

Smith himself has a strong connection with the Arab world, regularly traveling with his family to the UAE. He told a crowded room of reporters in 2016 that, “Dubai dreams the way I dream.” And Smith says his top priority was representing the Arab world accurately and lovingly.

“That was a heavy topic of discussion on the set. It’s fantasy, and we wanted it to be as inclusive of the whole region as possible. That was one of the things I was concerned about in my first meeting with Guy: It had to be a love letter to the region. When kids around the world see it, they had to say, ‘Ooh I want to go there!’ Guy was absolutely in the same mind, and that was one of the things that was important for both of us,” says Smith.

For Ritchie, capturing the culture and history of the Middle East, even in a fantasy setting, was about telling a good story just as much as it was about being respectful.

“I think to a degree, once you embark on a project like this, there’s an inherent cultural authenticity that you want anyway. It would just be lazy not to be sensitive to that in that environment… Our Agrabah is quasi-fantasy, informed by the greater region of the Middle East. What we wanted to do was represent a multicultural Agrabah of the past, present and future. This was influenced also — loosely and not so loosely — by the culture and the history of the greater region. From a selfish point of view, that’s to give some sense of authenticity toward the narrative,” says Richie.

Though the Agrabah of the original animated film was more specifically set near the Jordan River, with cameos from the Pyramid and Sphinx of Egypt, this Agrabah is more deliberately multicultural, set in a fictional area along the historic Silk Road, tying more closely in with the origins of “1001 Nights,” the classic book of stories in which the story of Aladdin was originally found. Experts believe the book had influences from across the Middle East all the way to India — a mix that is firmly present in the 2019 version of “Aladdin.”

It is Princess Jasmine whose character has undergone the biggest overhaul for the new film. In addition to being stronger, more well-rounded, and on the path to becoming ruler herself, she is of mixed heritage: Her mother is from another fictional kingdom that seems to have influences that are closer to Indian culture.

Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine. (Image supplied)

The character of Jasmine has been expanded and revised for the 2019 edition most greatly. Now, the character, in addition to being stronger, more well-rounded and on the path to becoming Sultan herself, is of mixed heritage, her mother coming from another fictional kingdom that is hinted to have influences that are closer to Indian culture. Scott, whose own heritage is diverse, says she saw definite similarities between herself and the princess of Agrabah.

“When I watched Princess Jasmine, I related to her. I saw myself in her, and I think there’s something very powerful in that. I think there’s something very powerful in seeing your own culture reflected. The great thing about this movie is that I think there’s a lot of things people can pick out and take with them and feel like they relate to, especially the younger generation. I think that’s so important,” says Scott.

Though much of the movie was filmed on soundstages in the UK, they were sure to film in the Arab world as well, traveling to Jordan’s Wadi Rum to capture the beauty and scale of the Arabian deserts for many of the film’s exterior scenes.

For both Smith and Massoud, filming in Jordan was the highlight of the entire experience.

“What happens with actors is that when you travel to locations, everything changes inside of you. As much fun as it was in Guy’s home town in London to put these sequences all together, in Jordan, you begin to embody the feelings of the characters. When we were in Wadi Rum, just to walk out, you experience the wonder and awe that you want to infuse the character with. For me, it was absolutely spectacular,” says Smith.

Massoud particularly remembers Smith’s generosity with his fellow cast and crew.

“When we first got here, right before we started shooting, we went to the desert and there were beverages, and Bedouins handing out beautiful scarves, and camels and dancers, and I found out Will had thrown this huge party for us. He does things like that often, and we got to just hang out and enjoy Jordan together,” Massoud tells Arab News.

He adds that filming with Smith and Ritchie was a highlight in and of itself.

“Everyone around the world, including little boys in Egypt, grew up watching Will. Me and the boys would get together and watch “Bad Boys” or “Independence Day.” His films are iconic,” he says. “Guy as well has created some of the best action movies ever made. It’s been a dream come true to perform alongside them.”

Topics: theater Will Smith

Zahrah Al-Ghamdi finds the beauty in sadness

VENICE: The Al-Baha-born, Jeddah-based land artist and arts professor Zahrah Al-Ghamdi has an unwavering passion for creating arresting, large-scale installations composed of natural materials — sand, clay, rocks, leather and the like. Explaining her love of shaping these organic substances, Al-Ghamdi once said: “It’s important for me to smell the sand and feel it with my own hands, because those senses of touch and smell allow my work a synergy, and if I don’t get that synergy, I can’t work.”

This month saw perhaps the most significant accomplishment of Al-Ghamdi’s career to date. The artist was chosen to inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at the 2019 edition of the Venice Biennale —the art world’s largest public event and oldest contemporary art show — through an immersive solo exhibition entitled “After Illusion.”

Al-Ghamdi was jointly selected to represent the Kingdom by the recently developed Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Misk Art Institute, a homegrown arts foundation that aims to strengthen artistic activity within the Kingdom.

“To be honest, when I used to read about the Venice Biennale and its unique concept, I felt so far away from that world — it was like a dream,” Al Ghamdi tells Arab News. “In recent years, I’ve worked really hard and always hoped to achieve more through each work I would present. So when I received the call from the Misk Art Institute to participate at the biennale, it was like a dream I never thought I’d dream. I was elated but simultaneously felt a great deal of responsibility, as I am not representing (just) myself, but my country and all its artists.”  

Through her debut participation at the biennale, which is open to the public until November 24, Al-Ghamdi joins a canon of female artists putting on solo exhibitions and taking the lead in representing their countries to the world, including Larissa Sansour for Denmark, Laure Prouvost for France, Cathy Wilkes for Great Britain, Nujoom Al-Ghanem for the UAE and Naiza Khan for Pakistan.

In a dimly lit, almost celestial setting, “After Illusion” takes the viewer through a thoughtfully designed constellation of 52,000 manually manipulated leather spheres — or ‘creatures’ as Al-Ghamdi likes to call them — cascading down white drop curtains, while others are scattered on the ground. Adding intimacy to the overall experience, an audio recording of Al-Ghamdi working in her atelier plays within the pavilion’s interior.

'After Illusion,' the work Al-Ghamdi created for the Venice Biennale. (Supplied)

As with most of Al-Ghamdi’s works, the exhibition not only reflects an element of Saudi Arabia’s history and evolving identity, but also the artist’s own history, acting as an expressive form of self-portrait.

“One of the things that I liked about Al-Ghamdi’s work is that she makes her work by hand,” says pavilion curator and fellow Saudi artist Eiman Elgibreen. “This is something we are missing lately in the art scene — everyone is doing manufactured, plastic-y things. I was always interested (in the fact) that she works with something very traditional but transforms it into something really contemporary and new. The leather material used here reminds her of her grandfather herding, but now no one herds. And so she took the leather and transformed it, which I thought would go very well with our concept. Just imagine these creatures having a new life and then trying to settle in Venice, reassuring people that it’s not wrong to transform and change, because eventually you’ll reach a new reality that way.”

Al-Ghamdi, too, has undergone transformation in her life and career, evolving her artistic vision by exploring themes of memory and loss, exhibiting works in Dubai’s AlSerkal Avenue and London’s British Museum, among others, and participating in international residency programs and symposiums. It was Al-Ghamdi’s father — a teacher who enjoyed drawing — who first noticed her artistic abilities and encouraged her to pursue the arts.

After obtaining an undergraduate degree in Islamic Arts from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz University, Al-Ghamdi traveled to England, where she gained Master’s and PhD degrees in Design and Visual Art. It was during her studies abroad that Al-Ghamdi’s artistic knowledge greatly expanded, and land art was her greatest influence.

Land art — which, in its modern sense, gained momentum during the 1970s — was practiced by pioneering Western artists including Robert Smithson, Andy Goldsworthy, Richard Long, and Walter De Maria. Resisting the commercialism of the art world and the confines of the gallery space, they turned instead to vast landscape settings for artistic expression — passionately sculpting into the ground or building massive installations using natural materials.

One of Al-Ghamdi's earlier works, 'What Lies Behind The Sun,' was constructed from thorns. (Supplied)

“In Saudi Arabia, the field of research was weak for me. But when I traveled abroad, I was introduced to a whole other world through the Internet and exhibitions,” Al-Ghamdi explains. “I was deeply influenced by land artists Smithson, Goldsworthy, and Long, and I was taken by their ability to use raw materials to express their feelings and attract the attention of viewers. They helped me see ‘nothing’ as something important, and that I could use raw materials to send a message. For instance, in a previous work I made, I placed tough thorns that were found in southern Saudi Arabia in a large circular shape. The thorns may indeed emit stories of pain, (but also), on the contrary, the notion of power and stability.”

Observing her experimental and thought-provoking oeuvre — from a carefully lined floor installation made of rubble to a layered gauze installation soaked in black paint — one may experience an unsettling sense of isolation, sadness, and vulnerability. A kind of destruction, almost.

“That is exactly how I want you to see my work. When I look at architecture, I do not necessarily see the beauty or happiness it exudes. My colleagues often ask me why I focus on the misery of architecture, but that’s what personally interests me — I need to see its truth. When I look at the old, abandoned buildings in the south of Saudi Arabia, they’re isolated and look unhappy to me, as they are surrounded by contradictory modern counterparts that do not attract me,” Al-Ghamdi says. “In my work, I am also trying to send a message to the viewer that the earth, which grants life and stability, suffers from the relentless actions of human beings through dryness, pollution, and war."

Topics: Misk Art Institute Saudi Arabia Culture and Entertainment

