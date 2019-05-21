You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to calm tensions — prime minister
﻿

Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to calm tensions — prime minister

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Baghdad will send teams to Tehran and Washington to calm tensions. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to calm tensions — prime minister

  • Abdul Mahdi said there were no Iraqi groups that wanted to push toward a war
  • The premier said Iraq ‘does not have the option of distancing itself’
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq is planning to send urgent delegations to the United States and Iran, its prime minister said Tuesday, as Baghdad seeks to rein in soaring tensions between its top allies.
Baghdad “will very soon send delegations to Tehran and Washington to push for calm,” Adel Abdul Mahdi told journalists in the Iraqi capital.
The United States and Iran have exchanged bellicose rhetoric in recent weeks, with the US deploying a naval strike group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over unspecified Iranian “threats.”
The bitter standoff has raised fears of the consequences for Iraq, which has sought to balance its ties between the bitter enemies.
On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission, days after Washington evacuated staff from Iraq, citing Iranian threats.
No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, on Sunday. US government sources said Washington strongly suspects militias with ties to Tehran were behind the rocket attack.
Iran has rejected allegations of involvement in attacks.
Abdul Mahdi stressed the need to “avoid giving other parties the space to inflame the situation.”
“We will not allow Iraq to be a war zone or a launchpad for a war against any state,” he said.
Calming the situation would “serve both the interests of Iraq and its people and those of the region in general,” he added.
The premier said Iraq “does not have the option of distancing itself” from US-Iranian tensions, and said Baghdad was working with European and Arab states to calm the situation.
Abdul Mahdi also said Iraq is seeking alternatives for oil exports should Hormuz Strait be closed amid the US-Iran tension.
Another Iraqi official, who asked not to be named, told AFP that Baghdad would be a suitable place for US-Iranian talks.
“The United States considers Iraq the only country able to bring the two countries together for negotiations,” he said.

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Iraqi premier’s US-Iran mediation credited for averting ‘hell’ of war
0
Business & Economy
Iraq has ‘contingency plans’ for its power grid in case Iran gas imports halted

Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians

Updated 21 May 2019
AFP
0

Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians

Updated 21 May 2019
AFP
0

DUBAI: Bahrain said Tuesday a peace conference it is co-hosting next month with the US is aimed at helping the Palestinians, who have criticized the kingdom for failing to consult them about the event.
The conference “serves no other purpose” than to help the Palestinian people “through developing their abilities and enhancing their resources,” said Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa.
The kingdom “remains supportive of the brotherly Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights on their land as well as establishing an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital,” Bahrain’s top diplomat said in a statement.
The White House announced Sunday it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed US peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity.
“We were not consulted by any party on the announced meeting to take place in Manama, Bahrain,” Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said in a statement.
“We have not mandated any party to negotiate on our behalf.”
The Palestinians have boycotted the US administration since President Donald Trump broke with decades of consensus and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.
They consider the eastern part of the city the capital of their future state and have shown little interest in the US peace plan, which they fear will be heavily biased in favor of Israel.
Dubbed “Peace for Prosperity,” the conference is expected to bring together leaders from several governments, civil society and the business sector.
Trump’s office said the conference was a “pivotal opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement.”
The Palestinians see this as offering financial rewards in exchange for accepting ongoing Israeli occupation.
“Attempts at promoting an economic normalization of the Israeli occupation of Palestine will be rejected,” Erekat said.

Related

0
Middle-East
US to hold economic conference in Bahrain to encourage investment in Palestinian areas
0
Middle-East
Palestinians cold-shouldered from major US-Bahraini economic ‘peace’ workshop

Latest updates

No need for more talks over draft budget: Lebanon finance minister
0
Libya's NOC concerned about theft and lawlessness affecting oil industry
0
Turkish lira weakens after cenbank repos resume, FX purchase move
0
Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians
0
UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.