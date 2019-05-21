Iraq sending teams to Tehran, Washington to calm tensions — prime minister

BAGHDAD: Iraq is planning to send urgent delegations to the United States and Iran, its prime minister said Tuesday, as Baghdad seeks to rein in soaring tensions between its top allies.
Baghdad “will very soon send delegations to Tehran and Washington to push for calm,” Adel Abdul Mahdi told journalists in the Iraqi capital.
The United States and Iran have exchanged bellicose rhetoric in recent weeks, with the US deploying a naval strike group and B-52 bombers to the Gulf over unspecified Iranian “threats.”
The bitter standoff has raised fears of the consequences for Iraq, which has sought to balance its ties between the bitter enemies.
On Sunday, a Katyusha rocket was fired into Baghdad’s Green Zone housing government offices and embassies including the US mission, days after Washington evacuated staff from Iraq, citing Iranian threats.
No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, on Sunday. US government sources said Washington strongly suspects militias with ties to Tehran were behind the rocket attack.
Iran has rejected allegations of involvement in attacks.
Abdul Mahdi stressed the need to “avoid giving other parties the space to inflame the situation.”
“We will not allow Iraq to be a war zone or a launchpad for a war against any state,” he said.
Calming the situation would “serve both the interests of Iraq and its people and those of the region in general,” he added.
The premier said Iraq “does not have the option of distancing itself” from US-Iranian tensions, and said Baghdad was working with European and Arab states to calm the situation.
Abdul Mahdi also said Iraq is seeking alternatives for oil exports should Hormuz Strait be closed amid the US-Iran tension.
Another Iraqi official, who asked not to be named, told AFP that Baghdad would be a suitable place for US-Iranian talks.
“The United States considers Iraq the only country able to bring the two countries together for negotiations,” he said.
