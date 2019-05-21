You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt says 16 suspected militants killed in Sinai
﻿

Egypt says 16 suspected militants killed in Sinai

The militants were killed during police raids on their hideouts in North Sinai (AFP/File photo)
Updated 21 May 2019
AFP
0

Egypt says 16 suspected militants killed in Sinai

Updated 21 May 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s interior ministry said Tuesday 16 suspected militants have been killed in North Sinai, where security forces have for years been battling a local affiliate of the Daesh group.
The militants were killed during police raids on their hideouts in the provincial capital El-Arish, the ministry said in a statement.
They were found with weapons and explosives in their possession, it added without detailing when the raids took place.
Based on intelligence from the national security department, the ministry alleged the militants had been planning attacks on “important and vital facilities” as well as prominent figures in the city.
Egypt has for years been fighting an insurgency in North Sinai, which escalated following the 2013 removal from power of Islamist president Mohammed Mursi.
Since then, hundreds of police officers and soldiers have been killed in militant attacks.
In February 2018, the army launched a nationwide operation against the militants, focusing mainly on the turbulent North Sinai region.
Some 650 militants and around 45 soldiers have been killed since the start of the offensive, according to separate statements by the armed forces.

Topics: North Sinai

Related

0
Middle-East
12 suspected extremists killed in Egypt raids: ministry
0 photos
Middle-East
Blast hits tourist bus near Egypt’s Giza pyramids; 17 injured

UN expert held in Tunisia over ‘espionage’ freed on bail: sources

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

UN expert held in Tunisia over ‘espionage’ freed on bail: sources

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

TUNIS: A United Nations arms expert held in Tunisia since late March on espionage charges was released Tuesday on bail, the prosecution service said.
Moncef Kartas is a member of the UN panel of experts investigating allegations of violations of an arms embargo and other sanctions imposed on Libya.
The Tunisian-German dual national was detained on arrival in Tunis on March 26.
“The indictment division has decided to release Moncef Kartas on bail,” prosecution spokesman Sofiene Sliti said.
But Kartas was still being prosecuted for the “unofficial collection of information related to terrorism, which constitutes a dangerous crime,” he told AFP.
The investigation had uncovered equipment used to control civil and military air traffic and whose use “requires authorization,” he added.
Kartas’s defense team has said the charges are linked to the arms expert’s possession of a device allowing him to have access to data on flights of civil and commercial aircraft.
The device, an RTL-SDR, was used “only for monitoring air traffic to Libya, in order to identify flights that could be linked to violations of the arms embargo,” said his lawyer, Sarah Zaafrani.
Last week, the United Nations rejected Tunisia’s reasons for Kartas’s arrest and demanded charges be dropped and his immediate release.
It argued that, as a UN employee, Kartas was subject to diplomatic immunity, but Tunisia challenged this.
The UN panel investigating the alleged sanctions breaches has reported that arms and ammunition deliveries still reach warring parties in Libya — with the involvement of member states — despite the embargo.
Libya, which borders Tunisia, has seen an uptick in violence since military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on April 4 to take the capital Tripoli from the UN-recognized government.
An arms embargo has been in force since Libya’s 2011 revolt that toppled its longtime ruler Muammar Qaddafi.

Related

0
Middle-East
Germany seeks access to UN staffer detained in Tunisia
0
Middle-East
Tunisia security forces kill three suspected militants

Latest updates

UN expert held in Tunisia over ‘espionage’ freed on bail: sources
0
Documents reveal brutalities of Assad’s shadowy security agencies
0
Bahri promotes gender balance in workplace
0
Abdul Latif Jameel Investments ‘top employer’ of 2019
0
KSA gears up for record-breaking retail shopping in Ramadan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.