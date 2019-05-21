You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo says ‘quite possible’ Iran behind Gulf attacks
﻿

Pompeo says ‘quite possible’ Iran behind Gulf attacks

An MV-22 Osprey prepares to land on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln last week after being deployed to the region in response to the threat from Iran. (US Navy)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

Pompeo says ‘quite possible’ Iran behind Gulf attacks

  • US response had made an impact but warned of continued risks, Pentagon warns
  • Sabotage of oil tankers off UAE and drone strikes on Saudi crude pipeline still being investigated
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration charged Tuesday it was "quite possible" Iran was responsible for sabotage of Gulf oil interests but said its robust response had stopped potential attacks on Americans.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States has not made "a definitive conclusion" that can be presented publicly over sabotage incidents of oil tankers off the UAE or drone strikes on a crude pipeline in Saudi Arabia.
"But given all the regional conflicts that we have seen over the past decade and the shape of these attacks, it seems like it's quite possible that Iran was behind these," Pompeo told a US radio show before heading to Congress.
"Most importantly, we will continue to take acts that protect American interests and that work to deter Iran from misbehavior in the region, which has the real risk of escalating the situation such that crude oil prices rise," he said.
Yemen's Houthi militants, who are allied with Iran and are being hit hard by Arab coalition airstrikes, claimed responsibility last week for a drone strike on a major east-west pipeline in the Kingdom, which was forced to shut down temporarily.
John Bolton, Trump's hawkish national security adviser, earlier this month warned of "unrelenting force" if Iran strikes US interests as he announced the deployment to the region of an aircraft carrier strike group, followed by nuclear-capable B-52 bombers.

Top Trump officials are to deliver a classified briefing to the full Congress, where rival Democrats have accused the administration of hyping intelligence and pushing the United States dangerously close to war.
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan, who will also brief lawmakers alongside the US military chief, General Joseph Dunford, said the US response had made an impact but warned of continued risks.
"I think our steps were very prudent and we've put on hold the potential for attacks on Americans," Shanahan told reporters.
"I'd say we're in a period where the threat remains high and our job is to make sure that there is no miscalculation by the Iranians," he said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that the United States was "playing a very, very dangerous game" with military deployment.

Topics: Iran Mike Pompeo Patrick Shanahan Donald Trump

Related

0
Middle-East
Trump denies Iran talks approach as Britain warns Tehran not to provoke US retaliation
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi air defenses shoot down missiles ‘heading for Makkah and Jeddah’

Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians

Updated 21 May 2019
AFP
0

Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians

Updated 21 May 2019
AFP
0

DUBAI: Bahrain said Tuesday a peace conference it is co-hosting next month with the US is aimed at helping the Palestinians, who have criticized the kingdom for failing to consult them about the event.
The conference “serves no other purpose” than to help the Palestinian people “through developing their abilities and enhancing their resources,” said Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa.
The kingdom “remains supportive of the brotherly Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights on their land as well as establishing an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital,” Bahrain’s top diplomat said in a statement.
The White House announced Sunday it would co-host the June 25-26 conference with Bahrain focusing on economic aspects of the long-delayed US peace plan, with the declared aim of achieving Palestinian prosperity.
“We were not consulted by any party on the announced meeting to take place in Manama, Bahrain,” Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said in a statement.
“We have not mandated any party to negotiate on our behalf.”
The Palestinians have boycotted the US administration since President Donald Trump broke with decades of consensus and recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.
They consider the eastern part of the city the capital of their future state and have shown little interest in the US peace plan, which they fear will be heavily biased in favor of Israel.
Dubbed “Peace for Prosperity,” the conference is expected to bring together leaders from several governments, civil society and the business sector.
Trump’s office said the conference was a “pivotal opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement.”
The Palestinians see this as offering financial rewards in exchange for accepting ongoing Israeli occupation.
“Attempts at promoting an economic normalization of the Israeli occupation of Palestine will be rejected,” Erekat said.

Related

0
Middle-East
US to hold economic conference in Bahrain to encourage investment in Palestinian areas
0
Middle-East
Palestinians cold-shouldered from major US-Bahraini economic ‘peace’ workshop

Latest updates

Turkish lira weakens after cenbank repos resume, FX purchase move
0
Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians
0
UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
0
Saudi Arabia’s consumer prices fall in April, fourth month in a row
0
Banks boost Saudi stock market, Qatar hit by sell-off
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.