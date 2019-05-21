You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
﻿

UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum

Theresa May said her government will include in her Withdrawal Agreement Bill a requirement for lawmakers to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum. (AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum

  • May is offering concessions in what she says is a “last chance” to secure British departure
  • May said she was 'making a new offer to find common ground in Parliament'
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government will include in her Withdrawal Agreement Bill a requirement for lawmakers to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum.

“I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue,” May said. "The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum."

“So to those MPs who want a second referendum to confirm the deal - you need a deal and therefore Withdrawal Agreement Bill to make it happen,” May said.

May is offering concessions in what she says is a “last chance” to secure an orderly British departure from the bloc.

The deal that she struck with the EU has been rejected by UK lawmakers three times already.

Since then, she has tried to secure backing from lawmakers with promises to maintain high standards on workers' rights and environmental protections — issues that are priorities for the left-of-center opposition Labour Party.

She also said UK lawmakers would get to decide how close a trade relationship to seek with the EU after Brexit, in a concession to Labour's demands for a customs union.

May said she was “making a new offer to find common ground in Parliament.”

“I have compromised. Now I ask you to compromise too,” she said.

May has said that after Parliament votes on the bill she will set out a timetable for her departure as Conservative leader and prime minister. Pro-Brexit Conservatives blame May for the country's political deadlock and want to replace her with a staunch Brexit supporter such as Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary.

(With agencies)

Topics: Brexit Theresa may UK EU

Related

0
World
Labour declares Brexit talks dead as May’s premiership crumbles
0
World
UK Brexit compromise talks fail

Venezuelans fleeing crisis deserve refugee status: UN

Updated 21 May 2019
Reuters
0

Venezuelans fleeing crisis deserve refugee status: UN

  • UN urged other states not to deport or force them back
  • “It is incredibly important that given the situation in Venezuela that there aren’t deportations, expulsions or forced returns,” UNHCR said
Updated 21 May 2019
Reuters
0

GENEVA: Venezuelans fleeing the worsening crisis in their country deserve protection as refugees, the United Nations refugee agency said in updated guidance issued on Tuesday.
It urged other states not to deport or force them back.
Some 3.7 million people have left Venezuela, the majority since 2015, it said. “It is incredibly important that given the situation in Venezuela that there aren’t deportations, expulsions or forced returns,” UNHCR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a news briefing.

Topics: Venezuela UN

Related

0
World
Venezuelan government, opposition head to talks in Norway
0
World
Venezuela braces for unrest as Maduro clamps down

Latest updates

Turkish lira weakens after cenbank repos resume, FX purchase move
0
Bahrain says conference co-hosted with US aimed at helping Palestinians
0
UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
0
Saudi Arabia’s consumer prices fall in April, fourth month in a row
0
Banks boost Saudi stock market, Qatar hit by sell-off
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.