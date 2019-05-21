Libya's NOC concerned about theft and lawlessness affecting oil industry

DUBAI/BENGHAZI: Libya’s state oil firm NOC is concerned about the country’s lawlessness affecting the oil industry, it said on Tuesday.
Equipment and machinery had been stolen at the headquarters at the NAGECO exploration firm, a NOC unit, it said in a statement. In another security incident a fuel truck was seized in southern Libya, it added.
The statement followed a suspected Daesh attack targeting Libya’s Zella oilfield on Saturday, in which three people were killed.
The death toll was confirmed by the National Oil Company (NOC), which condemned the attack in a statement on Saturday evening.
The attackers struck at an entrance gate to the field, which lies near the town of Zella about 760 km (470 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli, before fleeing, according to the source and local residents who asked not to be named.
Daesh, which has re-emerged in Libya since an escalation in fighting created a vacuum in which it could operate, claimed responsibility for the attack through its Aamaq news agency later on Saturday.
The Zella field belongs to Zueitina Oil Company, which pumped 19,000 barrels per day on average in the last quarter of 2018 across all its fields.
Libya’s NOC chief said on Saturday continued instability in the country could cause it to lose 95 percent of oil production.
Libya’s oil and gas revenues reached $1.87 billion in April, up 22 percent from the previous month as oil prices rose, the NOC said on Sunday.
