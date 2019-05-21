You are here

  • Home
  • Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia
﻿

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia

The secretary-general of the OIC, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, receives Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing in Jeddah on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia

  • The OIC chief said his organization strongly rejects terrorism in all its forms
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
0

Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing on Tuesday called on Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at his office in Jeddah. 

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strategies to counter the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The OIC chief said his organization strongly rejects terrorism in all its forms. He said the OIC believes in living in harmony with other people to achieve peace and justice.

The Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia expressed his country’s aspirations to strengthen relations with the OIC.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation keen to showcase depth of Islamic culture, says chief
0
Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief calls for urgent support to Syrian refugees

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture takes part in UN event

Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
0

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture takes part in UN event

Updated 8 min 47 sec ago
0
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture took part in a preservation of cultural event organized by the United Nations on Tuesday.
The Culture and Sustainable Development conference was held at the UN headquarters in New York with an international delegation and in conjunction with UNESCO’s “World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.”
Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, the general supervisor for International Relations at the Ministry of Culture, delivered the Kingdom’s speech at the conference in which she affirmed that culture is an essential part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
She also spoke about the importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage to achieve peace. “It is a common pursuit of all countries to build a rich cultural future in which various kinds of culture and arts flourish,” she added.
The discussion focused on contributing to sustainable development from a local, regional and international perspective based on national experiences.
According to the two main pillars of the United Nations, cultural diversity and the importance of indigenous cultures in sustainable development is vital in achieving many objectives, including “highlighting the relationship between culture and human diversity.”
Also on the agenda was a session on using culture as a tool for change, innovation, empowerment and equality, and addressed issue such as the role of traditional knowledge and skills to promote environmental sustainability and the impact of cultural heritage on identity preservation and peace-building.

Latest updates

Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture takes part in UN event
0
Egypt’s street iftar comes with a community flavor
0
CNN Turk criticized for cutting opposition mayor interview
0
Syria harassing ex-foes in former opposition zones
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.