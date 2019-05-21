Organization of Islamic Cooperation chief receives Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia

Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing on Tuesday called on Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at his office in Jeddah.

They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and strategies to counter the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The OIC chief said his organization strongly rejects terrorism in all its forms. He said the OIC believes in living in harmony with other people to achieve peace and justice.

The Chinese envoy to Saudi Arabia expressed his country’s aspirations to strengthen relations with the OIC.