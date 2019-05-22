You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry pumps $500m into public school projects
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry pumps $500m into public school projects

SR500 million will be spent on building education “complexes.” (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry pumps $500m into public school projects

  • 30 institutions for students in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh will be built
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is spending more than SR500 million on building education “complexes” that will serve 90,000 students in major urban centers.

The Education Ministry, represented by the government-owned Tatweer Buildings Co., on Tuesday, signed an agreement with Al-Mabani Real Estate Co. to build 30 institutions for students in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

The agreements include a short-term plan to establish 10 complexes across the three cities with a combined intake of 30,000 students. These will cost around SR800 million ($213 million) and are expected to be completed in 2022. There is also a long-term plan to set up 20 complexes for 60,000 students costing SR600 million. The complexes will be at locations approved by local authorities. 

FASTFACT

 

•The education complexes will serve the needs of 90,000 students in the Kingdom.

•Initially, 10 complexes will be built in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh at a cost of SR800 million.

•The first phase will be completed in 2022.

•In the later phase, 20 more complexes are planned at a cost of SR600 million.

Tatweer CEO Fahd Al-Hammad said the agreement represented opportunities for investors interested in building and operating high-quality education infrastructure with “state-of-the-art designs.”

Al-Mabani’s managing director, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmed, said the agreement supported the ministry’s strategy to develop the public sector schools environment through the establishment of complexes.

The agreement was signed under the patronage of Undersecretary of the Minister of Education Dr. Saad Al-Fuhaid and in the presence of Mohammed bin Eid Al-Otaibi, director general of education at the ministry.

Earlier this year, Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh said Saudi Arabia was making efforts to improve the quality of its education sector’s infrastructure by encouraging public-private partnerships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi education

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Prince Faisal Al-Mashari, chairman of the Saudi Education Evaluation Commission

Saudi Arabia urges UN to bolster efforts to criminalize racism, hatred

Updated 31 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia urges UN to bolster efforts to criminalize racism, hatred

  • Strong legislation in cyberspace stressed to combat extremism
Updated 31 sec ago
SPA
0

VIENNA: Saudi Arabia has called on the UN to strengthen global efforts to criminalize racial discrimination, the promotion of hatred and intolerance.

Addressing an international legal conference in Austria, Dr. Abdullah bin Fakhri Al-Ansari, an adviser to the Saudi Interior Ministry, said the Kingdom is considering new laws to clamp down on what has become a major threat to world peace and security.

Al-Ansari, who is also the ministry’s director general of legal affairs and international cooperation, told delegates that urgent action is required to combat intolerance based on ideology and race.

Leading the Saudi delegation at the 28th session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, at the UN’s offices in Vienna, he said Islam and Muslims in many countries have been subjected to deliberate campaigns of distortion.

Based on reports, Al-Ansari added that in the past few years, hatred and intolerance against Islam had reached “disturbing” levels.

The opening session of the meeting, which runs until May 24, began with a discussion on effective and humane criminal justice systems to prevent and respond to crimes motivated by intolerance or discrimination.

Al-Ansari reviewed the legislation and regulations enacted by the Kingdom to criminalize all forms of racial discrimination, hatred, intolerance, incitement, and dissemination of ideas based on racial superiority or hatred.

He said Saudi authorities are considering a new law to criminalize racism, hatred, the formation of racist organizations, attacks on places of worship, contempt for religion, the promotion of hatred, discrimination against individuals and groups, and the undermining of historical figures. The draft law also aims to protect society from discrimination on ethnic, tribal, regional, doctrinal, intellectual or political grounds.

Al-Ansari said hate speech based on extremist thought not only targets Islam and Muslims but also democratic regimes.

He urged all regional and international organizations to strengthen efforts to combat impunity for crimes against religions, condemn and prevent intolerance and discrimination, and continue to issue laws restricting hate speech against religions and their followers.

He noted the need for strong legislation in cyberspace, which he said has become a breeding ground for extremist ideas. The Saudi delegation joined representatives from Japan, Australia, Austria, Colombia and Mexico in presenting four draft resolutions on technical assistance to implement international conventions against terrorism, sexual exploitation, abuse of children and cybercrime.

Topics: Saudi Arabia racism extremism

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Freedom of speech ‘no defense for racism’, KSA says
0
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League, Moscow sign deal to tackle extremism

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia urges UN to bolster efforts to criminalize racism, hatred
0
Saudi Arabia’s Education Ministry pumps $500m into public school projects
0
Saudi Arabian Airlines trains new pilots
0
King Salman decrees promotion of 100 judges
0
400 prayer rugs for Makkah’s Grand Mosque cleaned daily during Ramadan
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.