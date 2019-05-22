You are here

Saudi home-bakers cooking up sweet business on internet

Nada Kutbi started baking from home for family and friends before setting up her Sucre De Nada pastry shop to expand her home business. (Photos/Supplied)
The Kingdom’s food producers are proving to be some of the rising stars of the internet.
AMEERA ABID
  • Thanks to social media, business is booming for Jeddah’s cake and pastry makers
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Enterprising Saudi home-bakers have been turning to social media to help cook up some sweet business success.
The Kingdom’s food producers are proving to be some of the rising stars of the internet, and none more so than 53-year-old mom Nada Kutbi.
Her Sucre De Nada pastry shop in Jeddah has become one of the go-to places for homemade desserts and cakes, and the online side of her business is also booming.
Kutbi’s daughter, Nassiba Khashoggi, told Arab News: “She has basically been baking all her life, especially after having children. She used to make cookies for us and whenever she tried a dessert somewhere else, she would recreate it.
“In restaurants or gatherings, she would always analyze sweets and make them at home for her family. That was how she started baking.
“I don’t think she ever thought she could pursue it as a career, but everyone loved her baking and one of her closest friends encouraged her to start her business when she was a stay-at-home mom.
“It was in 2011-2012, and her friend basically forced her to start by telling her, ‘yallah! make a cake and I will buy it from you now.’”
Khashoggi added: “In the beginning we just went by word of mouth, but when Instagram came along, we made an account and started posting pictures and the customers loved her creativity and uniqueness. I don’t think many people knew what banoffee was before my mom promoted it.”
Although Kutbi’s unique takes and touches went down a treat with customers, it was not until Ramadan last year that she officially opened her bakery in Jeddah.
But stepping up from running a home business presented new challenges. “When you are running a home business there are few staff and it is easy to control,” said Khashoggi. But expanding requires you to put more trust in other people and that was difficult for my mom. Also, when we increased the number of our products it became harder to maintain the quality of goods.”
Kutbi aims to avoid storing, pre-baking or freezing her products and is not a fan of mass production and blast freezing, according to her daughter. “In short, she is against commercial baking,” said Khashoggi. “What is unique about my mom is that everything she makes is made the same day from scratch. It makes it harder for her to redo everything but that’s what makes her special.”

• The Kingdom’s food producers are proving to be some of the rising stars of the internet, none more so than 53-year-old mom Nada Kutbi.

• Kutbi’s unique takes and touches have been a hit with customer, but it was not until Ramadan last year that she officially opened her bakery in Jeddah.

Sometimes customers even send pictures or pieces of dessert to Kutbi asking her to recreate their favorite foods.
Another Jeddah-based bakery thriving on the internet is Ganache. Run by Anas Khashoggi, 58, and Jamila Ali Islam, 48, the pastry business has been operating for almost 20 years.
Khashoggi supported his wife after spotting her talent for baking and took a leap of faith by giving up his job and starting an online bakery.
“At that time, there was no social media, but we made an introductory website, which helped us gain popularity,” he said. That was in 1996, and the couple’s first store opened later the same year.
“Ganache has its own unique spirit as a family business, and it is run by Saudi youth who are managing the bakery and understand the Saudi market. The family committee is the one that approves the products,” added Khashoggi.

Topics: Saudi home made food Saudi Food

UN hears culture and heritage are essential aspects of Saudi Vision 2030

Arab News
SPA
  • Culture and Sustainable Development conference was held at UN headquarters in New York
  • Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, the general supervisor for International Relations at the Ministry of Culture, delivered the Kingdom’s speech
Arab News SPA
NEW YORK: UN hears culture and heritage are essential aspects of Saudi Vision 2030

At the United Nations on Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Culture highlighted the important role that diverse cultures and national heritage can play in the development of nations and promoting peace, and the ways in which the Kingdom is using this to encourage intercultural dialogue, diversity and openness.

The conference, titled Culture and Sustainable Development, was organized by the UN General Assembly in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to mark the annual World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, the general supervisor of international relations at the ministry, delivered the Kingdom's speech during the event at the UN’s New York HQ. She said “culture is an essential part of the Saudi Vision 2030” and highlighted the “importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage to achieve peace, and the common endeavor of all countries to build a rich cultural future in which various kinds of culture and arts flourish.” She also described the vision and outlook of the ministry, and the ambitious initiatives it has implemented to develop the Saudi cultural sector.

The conference, which was based around the importance of cultural diversity and indigenous cultures to sustainable development, focused on local, regional and international experiences of this. It highlighted the relationship between culture and diversity, and how they link to local solutions to climate change and environmental challenges; offered views on the effective role of culture in providing decent employment opportunities and reducing poverty; social resilience and other aspects of sustainable development plans; and showed how culture, arts, education and the creative industries can contribute to the achievement of development goals and creative solutions in urban and rural areas, at local and national levels.

The event also included a panel discussion titled “Cultural Diversity as a Common Human Heritage.” It explored two themes: “Culture and Education: Foundations of Sustainability” and “Culture as an Instrument for Change, Innovation, Empowerment and Equality.”

Other issues were also addressed, including the importance of preserving cultural and natural heritage, the role of traditional knowledge and skills to promote environmental sustainability, the resilience of climate-related disasters and the impact of cultural heritage on identity preservation and peace building.

The Ministry of Culture took part in the event as pat of its efforts to promote cultural dialogue and showcase the Kingdom’s experiences in pursuing its ambitious cultural-development goals, which are an integral part of the transformations that are key to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Culture United Nations Vision 2030

