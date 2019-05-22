You are here

Fears rapist working in New Zealand parliament

Parliament members attend the New Zealand Parliament session to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the Christchurch mosque attacks, in Wellington on March 19, 2019.(AFP)
WELLINGTON: The lawmaker in charge of New Zealand’s parliament said Wednesday he fears a rapist is stalking the building’s corridors, after an inquiry exposed the toxic work culture that staffers endure.
Speaker Trevor Mallard said he was disturbed by the findings of the independent inquiry, which said bullying, harassment and other abusive conduct was rife in the parliamentary precincts.
The most serious accusations concerned three sexual assault allegations against an unnamed man, which the inquiry’s report said “appeared to be part of a multi-year pattern of predatory behavior.”
Mallard, who is responsible for administering the parliament, said such behavior amounted to rape.
“We’re talking about serious sexual assault. Well, for me, that’s rape,” he told Radio New Zealand, saying he did not know the identity of the alleged perpetrator or victims.
He added: “Reading the report carefully, I get the sense that the man is still on the premises.”
Mallard described the situation as “intolerable” but said he could not go to police as all submissions to the inquiry were made on the basis that they would be kept strictly confidential.
He said he hoped the women involved would contact police directly, and would receive support from rape counselling services.
There are 120 MPs in the New Zealand parliament, known as The Beehive, but the number of people working in the complex swells to the thousands when advisers, bureaucrats, media and security are taken into account.
The five-month inquiry by workplace consultant Debbie Francis was called after allegations against lawmakers from both sides of politics, including that a minister physically attacked a press secretary who she blamed for missing an appointment.
Francis found parliament was a high-pressure, insular environment where unacceptable conduct was too often tolerated.
In a 120-page report released Tuesday, she said there was a reluctance to hold MPs accountable over bullying behavior, even though some were regarded by staffers as serial offenders.
“The fundamental problem is the power imbalance. It’s a master-servant relationship and they’re treated like gods,” an anonymous respondent told the inquiry.
Others described “creepy” behavior toward young women and those who made complaints often said they received little support.
Mallard said he was examining Francis’ recommendations and was committed to improving parliament’s culture.

Protesters clash with Indonesian police after election loss

Police detain protesters after clashes in Jakarta, Indonesia, early May 22, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Reuters)
Updated 42 min 25 sec ago
AP
0

Protesters clash with Indonesian police after election loss

Updated 42 min 25 sec ago
AP
0

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Supporters of an unsuccessful presidential candidate clashed with security forces and set fire to a police dormitory and vehicles in the Indonesian capital on Wednesday after the release of official election results.
The situation turned violent late Tuesday when protesters tried to force their way into the offices of the election supervisory agency and clashes continued through the night, National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said. More than 20 suspected provocateurs were arrested, he said Wednesday.
KompasTV showed protesters throwing rocks, a paramilitary police dormitory on fire, and hundreds of riot police in a central neighborhood.
Indonesia’s Election Commission on Tuesday said President Joko Widodo had won a second term with 55.5% of the vote in the April 17 election.
Former special forces general Prabowo Subianto has refused to accept the results and declared himself the winner. His campaign plans to challenge the election in the Constitutional Court. They allege massive fraud but have provided no credible evidence.
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said police used tear gas and water cannon against protesters who threw rocks, molotov cocktails and burning projectiles.
The government had deployed some 50,000 police and soldiers in Jakarta in anticipation of protests, said Yuwono. Many residents have left the city and parts of the downtown are closed to traffic with the election supervisory agency and election commission barricaded with razor wire.
In the past week, authorities have arrested three pro-Subianto activists on suspicion of treason, said Prasetyo, including a retired general and former commander of Indonesia’s special forces. Police allege there was a plot to seize crucial government buildings in Jakarta.

