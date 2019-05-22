Air China asks Boeing compensation for MAX 8 delays

You are here

The company is seeking compensation from Boeing for delays in delivery of new aircraft and for the grounding of MAX jetliners. (AFP/File)
  • The company did not reveal any details regarding the claim
  • State-owned China Eastern Airlines Ltd. Was the first Chinese carrier to ask Boeing for compensations
BEIJING: Air China Ltd., one of China’s three major state-owned airlines, is joining carriers that are asking Boeing Co. for compensation for the grounding of their 737 Max jetliners following two fatal crashes.
An employee of Air China’s publicity department said Wednesday the carrier also has asked Boeing for compensation for disruption due to delays in delivery of new aircraft.
The employee declined to give his name or details of the claim.
Air China becomes the second Chinese carrier to ask Boeing for compensation following state-owned China Eastern Airlines Ltd. last month.
China was among the first governments to order carriers to suspend use of the 737 Max in March following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.

Topics: Boeing Boeing 737 MAX Air China

