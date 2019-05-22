You are here

  • Home
  • Britain’s PM Theresa May begs Labour to support her ‘last chance’ Brexit compromise
﻿

Britain’s PM Theresa May begs Labour to support her ‘last chance’ Brexit compromise

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, being pushed by British PM Theresa May, was ‘largely a rehash of the government’s position.’ (AP)
Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
0

Britain’s PM Theresa May begs Labour to support her ‘last chance’ Brexit compromise

  • ‘I have shown today that I am willing to compromise to deliver Brexit for the British people’
  • ‘I ask you to compromise too so that we can deliver what both our parties promised in our manifestos and restore faith in our politics’
Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to support her Brexit deal after offering sweeteners including the chance to vote on whether to hold a second referendum.
“I have shown today that I am willing to compromise to deliver Brexit for the British people,” May wrote in a letter dated May 21 to Corbyn about her Withdrawal Agreement Bill, legislation which implements the terms of Britain’s departure.
“The WAB is our last chance to do so,” May said. “I ask you to compromise too so that we can deliver what both our parties promised in our manifestos and restore faith in our politics.”
Corbyn said on Tuesday that his party could not vote for the Withdrawal Bill, describing May’s new offer as “largely a rehash of the government’s position” in talks with the opposition that broke down last week.

Topics: EU UK Brexit European Union Theresa may

Related

0
World
UK PM Theresa May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum
0
World
Labour declares Brexit talks dead as May’s premiership crumbles

Philippines’ Duterte loses patience, orders trash shipped back Canada

Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
0

Philippines’ Duterte loses patience, orders trash shipped back Canada

  • Canada says the waste, exported to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014, was a commercial transaction not backed by the Canadian government
  • Canada has since offered to take the rubbish back
Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
0

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his government to hire a private shipping company to send 69 containers of garbage back to Canada and leave them within its territorial waters if it refuses to accept the trash, his spokesman said on Wednesday.
“The Philippines as an independent sovereign nation must not be treated as trash by other foreign nation,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo told a media briefing.
Canada says the waste, exported to the Philippines between 2013 and 2014, was a commercial transaction not backed by the Canadian government.
Canada has since offered to take the rubbish back and the two countries are in the process of arranging the transfer.
But Canada missed a May 15 deadline set by Manila to take back the shipment, prompting the Philippines to withdraw top diplomats from Canada last week.
“Obviously, Canada is not taking this issue nor our country seriously. The Filipino people are gravely insulted about Canada treating this country as a dump site,” Panelo said.
The Canadian embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Philippines has made several diplomatic protests to Canada since a 2016 court ruling that the garbage be returned.
The consignments were labelled as containing plastics to be recycled in the Philippines but were filled with a variety of rubbish including diapers, newspapers and water bottles.
The issue is not the only one to strain ties between the two countries.
Last year, Duterte ordered the military to cancel a $233 million deal to buy 16 helicopters from Canada, after Ottawa expressed concern they could be used to fight rebels.

Topics: Philippines Canada environment

Related

Special 0
World
Philippines bans waste imports from Canada
Special 0
World
Philippines recalls ambassador to Canada over garbage row

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco signs US LNG deal with Sempra
0
Saudi Aramco signs US LNG deal with Sempra
0
Peace is our priority but the world must take a stand against Iran, says Saudi cabinet
0
Philippines’ Duterte loses patience, orders trash shipped back Canada
0
UK inflation rises in April by less than Bank of England expected
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.