Oil prices drop on swelling US stockpiles, but markets remain tense

The American Petroleum Institute that US crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, to 480.2 million barrels. (AFP)
Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
Oil prices drop on swelling US stockpiles, but markets remain tense

  • US crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, to 480.2 million barrels
  • US bank Morgan Stanley said it expected Brent prices to trade in a $75-$80 per barrel range in the second half of this year
Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed an increase in US crude inventories and as Saudi Arabia pledged to keep markets balanced.
However, analysts said oil markets remained tight amid supply cuts led by producer group OPEC and as political tension escalates in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $71.79 a barrel by 0658 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery were down 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $62.54. The June contract expired on Tuesday, settling at $62.99 a barrel, down 11 cents.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday that US crude stockpiles rose by 2.4 million barrels last week, to 480.2 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations for a decrease of 599,000 barrels.
Official data from the US Energy Information Administration’s oil stockpiles report is due later on Wednesday.
Outside the United States, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it was committed to a balanced and sustainable oil market.
Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which the kingdom is the de-facto leader, that began in January and are aimed at reducing global oversupply.
Because of the cuts, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said crude output by OPEC and its allies fell by 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) between November 2018 and April 2019. That has helped push up Brent crude prices by more than a third since the start of the year.
The bank said some of the impact of the cuts was offset by a slowdown in global oil demand growth due to trade tensions to just 0.7 million bpd in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year, versus a five-year average of 1.5 million bpd.
Despite the slowdown, US bank Morgan Stanley said it expected Brent prices to trade in a $75-$80 per barrel range in the second half of this year, pushed up by tight supply and demand fundamentals.
The physical oil market is also showing signs of tightness.
Qatar Petroleum has sold Al-Shaheen July delivery crude at the highest average premium since 2013 — $3.06 per barrel above the benchmark Dubai quote — on robust demand for medium-heavy grades in Asia, according to multiple trade sources.
Beyond market fundamentals, oil traders are looking to the tensions between the United States and Iran.
US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Iran with “great force” if it attacked US interests in the Middle East.
On Tuesday, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said threats from Iran remained high.
Tensions have risen since Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil exports to try to strangle the country’s economy and force Tehran to halt its nuclear program.

Saudi Aramco signs US LNG deal with Sempra

Aramco, the Saudi state oil giant plans to become a major global gas player while the US market is undergoing a shale boom. (File/AP)
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Aramco signs US LNG deal with Sempra

  • Aramco has been developing its own gas resources
  • The proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is expected to include two liquefaction trains
Updated 17 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco has entered into a 20-year agreement with US-based Sempra Energy to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its subsidiary Sempra LNG, the two companies said on Wednesday.
The Saudi state oil giant plans to become a major global gas player while the US market is undergoing a shale boom.
Aramco has been developing its own gas resources and eyeing gas assets in the United States, Russia, Australia and Africa.
The two companies are also finalizing a 25 percent equity investment in the phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG, they said in a joint statement.
The sale-and-purchase agreement is for 5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG from phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG export project under development, the firms said.
The proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project is expected to include two liquefaction trains, up to three LNG storage tanks and associated facilities which should enable the export of about 11 mtpa on a long-term basis.
“Port Arthur LNG could be one of the largest LNG export projects in North America, with potential expansion capabilities of up to eight liquefaction trains or approximately 45 mtpa of capacity,” the statement said.
Aramco’s trading arm sold its first LNG cargo on the spot market in late March to an Indian buyer, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Aramco plans to boost its gas production to 23 billion standard cubic feet (scf) a day from about 14 billion scf now.

Topics: Aramco Aramco IPO

