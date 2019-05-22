You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey lowers tariffs on some US imports to reciprocate US move
﻿

Turkey lowers tariffs on some US imports to reciprocate US move

Turkey earlier raised tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports. (AFP/File)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Turkey lowers tariffs on some US imports to reciprocate US move

  • Turkey is decreasing tariffs on US passenger cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco, cosmetics and PVC
  • The country hopes to boost their trade with the US up to $75 billion
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

ANKARA: Turkey has reduced tariffs on some US imports in response to a similar United States move to halve tariffs on Turkish steel imports, the official gazette showed on Wednesday.
The United States had doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports last August amid a diplomatic row between the NATO allies that accelerated a fall in the lira. Turkey retaliated by doubling tariffs on US cars, alcohol and tobacco imports.
“Reciprocally we decided to reduce by half the additional duties levied on 22 products originating in the US,” Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan wrote on Twitter.
“With this decision duties levied on the US originating aforementioned products will be reduced from $521.2 million to $260.6 million,” she added.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported Turkey would halve tariffs on passenger cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco, cosmetics and PVC.
Before the decision, tariffs on US alcoholic drinks stood at 140%, while the rate is at 120% for passenger cars, 50% for PVC and 60% for cosmetic products.
The White House decision last week to halve those tariffs was a rare positive development between Ankara and Washington, but the US administration also terminated Turkey’s eligibility for the Generalized System of Preferences (GTS) program, in a move Turkey said contradicted trade goals.
Pekcan said Turkey would continue working to boost trade with the United States to $75 billion.

Topics: Turkey US trade tariffs

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Turkey sees improvement in S-400, F-35 talks with US, but preparing for potential sanctions: defense minister
0
Middle-East
Turkey to keep military posts in Idlib after Syrian government attacks

Smartphone business indispensable to brand portfolio: Sony CEO

Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
0

Smartphone business indispensable to brand portfolio: Sony CEO

  • Sony’s smartphone business reported an operating loss of ¥97.1 billion ($879.45 million) in the year ended March
  • Sony is beefing up gaming functions of its smartphones to tap customers of its successful PlayStation gaming business
Updated 22 May 2019
Reuters
0

TOKYO: Sony sees the smartphone business as indispensable to its brand portfolio, its CEO said, bucking calls from some investors that the Japanese electronics firm should scrap the money-losing business.
The smartphone business reported an operating loss of ¥97.1 billion ($879.45 million) in the year ended March, lagging rivals such as Apple and Samsung Electronics and weighing on the group’s record-breaking profit.
Sony’s consumer electronics hardware business “has centered on entertainment since our foundation, not daily necessities like refrigerators and washing machines,” Kenichiro Yoshida told a group of journalists on Wednesday.
“We see smartphones as hardware for entertainment and a component necessary to make our hardware brand sustainable,” he said. “And younger generations no longer watch TV. Their first touch point is smartphone.”
The business, originally a joint venture with Sweden’s Ericsson that Sony took full control of in 2012, has a global market share of less than 1 percent, shipping just 6.5 million handsets annually, mainly to Japan and Europe, according to Sony’s financial statement.
As Sony aims to make the business profitable next financial year, it ceased production at its Beijing plant and streamlined some sales operations globally.
Sony is beefing up gaming functions of its smartphones to tap customers of its successful PlayStation gaming business.
Yoshida also said he is confident in improving profitability at the pictures business.
Separately, Reuters reported Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point is again building a stake in the company, as part of its second campaign for change at Sony in six years.
Third Point wants Sony to explore options for some of its business units, including its movie studio, which the fund believes has attracted takeover interest, people familiar with the matter previously said.
“It was good that in the past Third Point came in and we had various discussions on the pictures business,” Yoshida said. Sony has sharply improved disclosures of the pictures business since then, he said.
The management team of the pictures unit has been “reshuffled almost entirely over the last three or four years,” Yoshida said.

Topics: retail smartphones Sony technology

Related

0
Business & Economy
Sony revitalizes smartphone franchise with movie-ratio screens
0
Business & Economy
Sony pins hopes on 4K video to revive smartphone sales

Latest updates

Turkey lowers tariffs on some US imports to reciprocate US move
0
Air raids kill 12 civilians in militant-held Syrian town: monitor
0
India’s Election Commission rejects ballot tampering claims
0
Indonesia to limit social media features to prevent hoaxes: minister
0
Smartphone business indispensable to brand portfolio: Sony CEO
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.