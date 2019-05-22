Arab News women driving cover wins further recognition in DNA Paris Design Awards

You are here

﻿

The Arab News cover, featuring an illustration by Malika Favre, has won eight design awards. (Arab News)
LONDON: Arab News has continued its success on the international awards stage by winning two honorable mentions at the DNA Paris Design Awards.

The newspaper scooped the awards for its front page by “New Yorker” illustrator Malika Favre, which was published to mark the move to allow women in Saudi Arabia to drive.

The honorable mentions were for the categories “Graphic design - Editorial” and “Graphic design - Key art (Posters, covers, illustration).”

"For Arab News to be recognised again on a global scale with this award is a great honor," Simon Khalil, global creative director at Arab News, said. “Our women drivers cover has been recognised with eight design awards so far and this highlights just how important this moment in history was for women across the Kingdom.

 “Malika Favre was the obvious choice for our cover, and her illustration brilliantly captures the significance of this moment on the day Saudi Arabia changed forever."

The illustration was commissioned by Arab News for the cover of a special souvenir edition on June 24 of last year. It has become one of the most retweeted artworks celebrating women driving in the Kingdom.

The cover has won numerous awards since it was published. In March, it was recognized by SND awards, one of the most prestigious in the industry.

In February, the cover image was recognized in the international design awards run by “HOW” magazine.

The DNA Paris Design Awards honors international architects and designers “who improve our daily lives through practical, beautiful and innovative design,” according to its website.

Topics: Arab News Saudi women driving

CEO of Qatar’s BeIn TV channel, former Athletics chief under probe for alleged corruption

Updated 22 May 2019
AFP
0

CEO of Qatar’s BeIn TV channel, former Athletics chief under probe for alleged corruption

  • Investigating magistrates are considering charging Yousef Al-Obaidly with active corruption
  • There were allegation of corruption in the bidding process for this year’s World Athletics Championships in Doha
Updated 22 May 2019
AFP
0

PARIS: The boss of Qatari television channel BeIn, Yousef Al-Obaidly, and ex-athletics chief Lamine Diack, have been under investigation since March over alleged corruption in the bidding process for this year’s World Athletics Championships in Doha, sources told AFP on Tuesday.
Investigating magistrates are considering charging Al-Obaidly with active corruption, while Diack will act as a key witness in the matter and will be charged with passive corruption.
The championships take place at the Khalifa International Stadium between September 27 and October 6.
Earlier this week AFP learned that Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack may go on trial in a separate matter, for allegedly obstructing sanctions against Russia for doping in return for payments.
Prosecutors have recommended Diack, who was president of the International Association of Athletics Federations from 1999 to 2015, be tried for corruption and money laundering.

Topics: media sports beIN Qatar Yousef Al-Obaidly

