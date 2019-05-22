IRGC commander warns US battleships in Strait of Hormuz under ‘complete Iranian control’

TEHRAN: US battleships in the Strait of Hormuz are "under the complete control of Iran's army and the Revolutionary Guards," the group's commander warned on Wednesday.
More to follow...
