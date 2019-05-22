Search form

You are here

﻿

IRGC commander warns US battleships in Strait of Hormuz under ‘complete Iranian control’

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

IRGC commander warns US battleships in Strait of Hormuz under ‘complete Iranian control’

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

TEHRAN: US battleships in the Strait of Hormuz are "under the complete control of Iran's army and the Revolutionary Guards," the group's commander warned on Wednesday.

More to follow...

IRGC commander warns US battleships in Strait of Hormuz under ‘complete Iranian control’

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

IRGC commander warns US battleships in Strait of Hormuz under ‘complete Iranian control’

Updated 3 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
0

TEHRAN: US battleships in the Strait of Hormuz are "under the complete control of Iran's army and the Revolutionary Guards," the group's commander warned on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Latest updates

IRGC commander warns US battleships in Strait of Hormuz under ‘complete Iranian control’
0
LIVE: Taraweeh prayer from Makkah
0
Saudi Arabia and UAE agree to fight disease, malnutrition in Yemen at high-level WHO meeting in Riyadh
0
Omanis praise compatriot for 'historic' Man Booker literature prize
0
Hate preacher Al-Qaradawi gets ‘best seat in house’ at Qatar emir’s banquet
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.