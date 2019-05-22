RIYADH: The Joint Accident Assessment Team (JIAT) in Yemen is committed to transparency and impartiality, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh, Mansour Al-Mansour said the investigation into the fishing boats that the Arab coalition targeted in 2017 and the boats that were bombed in Yemen's Al-Bawdi showed that they were loaded with weapons for the Iran-backed Houthi militia.
He also said the Arab coalition bombed weapons stores belonging to the Houthi militia in Bani Hashish in the capital Sanaa.
Joint Incident Assessment Team is committed to transparency and impartiality
Joint Incident Assessment Team is committed to transparency and impartiality
RIYADH: The Joint Accident Assessment Team (JIAT) in Yemen is committed to transparency and impartiality, the spokesperson said on Wednesday.