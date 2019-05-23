You are here

Saudi missing after Philippines air crash

  • Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the navy, air force and coast guard
MANILA: Philippine authorities said search and rescue operations were underway on Wednesday at the crash site of a missing trainer aircraft carrying two people, one of them a Saudi national.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it remains hopeful that the pilot in command, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon, and student pilot Abdullah Al-Sharif are alive and will be found safe.

“We’re hoping they were able to survive, that they’re just somewhere on one of the islands in the area,” CAAP spokesman and Chief Information Officer Eric Apolonio told Arab News.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the navy, air force and coast guard. A private plane was also hired to help look for the ill-fated aircraft, which was operated by Orient Aviation Corp.

According to reports, the Beechcraft Baron 55 (BE55) light twin-engine aircraft took off from San Jose Airport at 8.06 a.m. on Friday, and was traveling south before it disappeared from radar several minutes later. 

Apolonio said the CAAP checked with nearby airports for a possible landing. “When the reports were negative, a search and rescue was immediately declared,” he added.

For three days, there was no sighting of the aircraft. But on Monday, the CAAP announced its wreckage was located 27 miles south of the Mindoro Strait. A bag belonging to Yapparcon was among the floating debris. The CAAP issued a notice at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for airmen to avoid the area.

Apolonio described the aircraft as an “old model used in flying schools so it doesn’t have sophisticated communications equipment.” He said it did not have a transponder but had passed CAAP safety procedures. 

On the fate of the missing pilots, he said there is a better chance of survival because the crash occurred on the water. 

“If we couldn’t find them we might call off the operation, but we still can’t say they’re gone,” he said. “The plane fell into the sea, which is one of the deepest waters in the country.”

Pressed for further information on the student pilot, Apolonio declined to give more details other than confirming that he was a Saudi national who was in the Philippines for training.  

On Tuesday, Muhammad Ali Al-Qazi posted on social media “a humble request” for prayers for his missing friend Al-Sharif.

Apolonio said personnel from the Saudi Embassy are coordinating with the CAAP rescue group. 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB), which works with the CAAP, has also sent investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

Pakistan lauds Saudi efforts as 2m head for Umrah in Ramadan

Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Aamir Saeed
0

Pakistan lauds Saudi efforts as 2m head for Umrah in Ramadan

  • The government of Saudi Arabia makes special arrangements each year for the pilgrims
Updated 10 min 7 sec ago
Aamir Saeed
0

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 2 million Pakistanis are expected to perform Umrah during Ramadan this year, officials at the Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs told Arab News.

The number of Pakistanis performing Umrah “keeps increasing every year,” said ministry spokesman Imran Siddique, adding that 1.5 million Pakistanis did so last year.

“The government of Saudi Arabia makes special arrangements each year for the pilgrims, which includes exceptional suhoor and iftar meals,” he said.

The ministry is in touch with relevant Saudi authorities “to ensure the best possible facilities for pilgrims this year,” he added.

Pakistani travel and tour operators have introduced special Umrah packages that include scheduled trips to Makkah and Madinah.

“Our business increases around 10-fold during Ramadan because the majority of people want to perform Umrah during the holy month,” Abuzar Butt, manager of Bhagwal Travel Operators, told Arab News.

Tour operators start booking hotel accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, as well as air tickets, several months ahead of Ramadan due to high demand. 

“We’ve never heard of any complaints from our customers regarding their stay and facilities in Saudi Arabia during the pilgrimage,” Butt said.

One of Pakistan’s most beloved actresses, Sarah Khan, wrote on Instagram: “There is no place like Madinah. This is where I was born and this is where I belong. May every Muslim get to see this place Insha’Allah (God willing).”

Celebrated actor Muneeb Butt wrote on Instagram: “Alhamdulilah (thank God) 1st Umrah done!,” He captioned one of his photos: “Don’t have words to express that feeling when we saw Haram for the first time … Allah O Akbar.”

Umrah, unlike Hajj, is not obligatory for Muslims, but holds major religious significance and spiritual importance.

