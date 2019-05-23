You are here

Singapore celebrates Ramadan with bazaars and biryani

A local Muslim lady looks through a colorful array of 'Malay kueh,' which are traditional Malay sweet desserts. (AN photo)
Nor Arlene Tan
  • The vibrant Kampong Glam neighborhood comes alive during the holy month
  • Sultan Mosque was designated a national monument in 1975
Nor Arlene Tan
KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Sultan Mosque is a focal point for Muslims in the cosmopolitan city-state and the vibrant Kampong Glam neighborhood comes alive during the holy month of Ramadan when people from all walks of life flock to its bustling bazaars.

Kampong Glam is Singapore’s “Muslim Quarter” with a mix of Malay, South Asian and Middle Eastern elements. Around 14 percent of Singapore’s 5.6 million population is Muslim, according to the latest official data.

Arab Street — an area that includes Bussorah Street, Haji and Bali Lanes and Muscat Street — is a hub for hipsters, vivid murals, Persian rug stores, shisha bars, perfumeries and textile shops, as well as being home to the distinctive golden domes of the Sultan Mosque. There is even an ornate archway welcoming people to explore the neighborhood and its distinctive shophouses, buildings that were used for working and living in. 

“We are more like brothers and sisters, rather than businesses. I know most of the customers and they know me too,” a 36-year-old biryani hawker who gave his name as Nareza told Arab News as he served a line of hungry clients.

Nareza said his stall’s signature dish was mutton biryani, made from a family recipe handed down through generations from his late grandmother. 

FASTFACT

Around 14 percent of Singapore’s 5.6 million population is Muslim

“Dum biryani is a process of mixing meat and rice together in one pot, so the rice has a bit of the masala taste while the meat has a bit of the basmati rice fragrance,” he said, adding that he sold more than 300 portions of biryani a day. “I learned to make biryani from my father, who used to do charity work in the mosque. We make our own spices, we do not buy them from outside vendors. That is why the taste is different.”

The bazaar is packed with places selling food, drinks, decorations and homeware. The fare reflects Singapore’s international status, with eateries and stores selling kebabs, sushi and local Malay goodies.

But Singapore has a reputation for being one of the most expensive cities in the world and having a fast-paced lifestyle, leading some to focus on preserving culture and heritage for future generations.

“We want to create awareness about the significance of Sultan Mosque to the Muslim community,” juice stall owner Riduan told Arab News, saying all sale proceeds were donated to the Sultan Mosque. “Arab Street is unique because you see a lot of different races coming here and it is also a tourist attraction. This is where we demonstrate we are Singapore society. Singapore is not just limited to skyscrapers such as Marina Bay Sands.”

Topics: Ramadan 2019 Singapore Ramadan Kampong Glam

Saudi missing after Philippines air crash

Ellie Aben
Saudi missing after Philippines air crash

  • Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the navy, air force and coast guard
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine authorities said search and rescue operations were underway on Wednesday at the crash site of a missing trainer aircraft carrying two people, one of them a Saudi national.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it remains hopeful that the pilot in command, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon, and student pilot Abdullah Al-Sharif are alive and will be found safe.

“We’re hoping they were able to survive, that they’re just somewhere on one of the islands in the area,” CAAP spokesman and Chief Information Officer Eric Apolonio told Arab News.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted by the navy, air force and coast guard. A private plane was also hired to help look for the ill-fated aircraft, which was operated by Orient Aviation Corp.

According to reports, the Beechcraft Baron 55 (BE55) light twin-engine aircraft took off from San Jose Airport at 8.06 a.m. on Friday, and was traveling south before it disappeared from radar several minutes later. 

Apolonio said the CAAP checked with nearby airports for a possible landing. “When the reports were negative, a search and rescue was immediately declared,” he added.

For three days, there was no sighting of the aircraft. But on Monday, the CAAP announced its wreckage was located 27 miles south of the Mindoro Strait. A bag belonging to Yapparcon was among the floating debris. The CAAP issued a notice at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for airmen to avoid the area.

Apolonio described the aircraft as an “old model used in flying schools so it doesn’t have sophisticated communications equipment.” He said it did not have a transponder but had passed CAAP safety procedures. 

On the fate of the missing pilots, he said there is a better chance of survival because the crash occurred on the water. 

“If we couldn’t find them we might call off the operation, but we still can’t say they’re gone,” he said. “The plane fell into the sea, which is one of the deepest waters in the country.”

Pressed for further information on the student pilot, Apolonio declined to give more details other than confirming that he was a Saudi national who was in the Philippines for training.  

On Tuesday, Muhammad Ali Al-Qazi posted on social media “a humble request” for prayers for his missing friend Al-Sharif.

Apolonio said personnel from the Saudi Embassy are coordinating with the CAAP rescue group. 

The Aircraft Accident Investigation and Inquiry Board (AAIIB), which works with the CAAP, has also sent investigators to determine the cause of the crash.

Topics: Philippines CAAP Manila

