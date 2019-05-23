You are here

Construction of Expo 2020 thematic districts complete

The districts are built by the UAE’s Al-Futtaim Construction and are already landscaped with water and shading features.
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
Construction of Expo 2020 Dubai’s petal-shaped thematic districts is now complete. This marks a significant milestone on the road to welcoming the world to the UAE for 173 days of fun, creativity and inspiration.

More than 100 million working hours have now gone into developing the site, including the completion of all shell and core works for the Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability districts. Final building completion certificates have been received from Dubai Municipality, with all expo-led construction on track to be completed in the year before gates open. 

Built by the UAE’s Al-Futtaim Construction and already landscaped with water and shading features, the districts form the largest built-up area of the site and include 86 low-rise buildings that will house dozens of country pavilions, food and beverage outlets, retail, performance spaces and leisure areas.

Each district will be anchored by its own thematic pavilion and connected to the central Al-Wasl Plaza, set to be the next iconic structure of Dubai. 

Reem Al-Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation and director-general, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The completion of the thematic districts is a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering an exceptional expo, including world-class design, as part of the UAE leadership’s vision to always achieve the highest standards and to show the world the spirit and creativity of our nation.”

Ahmed Al-Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “This is the year of delivery, and the completion of the three thematic districts is a major construction landmark to be celebrated as we prepare to welcome the world in less than 520 days. It’s exciting to see the site evolve every day, and despite the pace of progress, we remain committed to quality and worker welfare.”

The King Khalid Foundation (KKF) and Mowgli Mentoring have collaborated to strengthen the growing social enterprise sector in the Kingdom through the provision of 360-degree mentoring, which will support the personal and professional development of social entrepreneurs. The EMCC-accredited mentoring organization is working to built the capacity of Saudi mentors by instilling best mentoring practices and sharing experiences from its 10-year work around the world.

Globally, the concept of social entrepreneurship is increasingly gaining momentum and positive attention as it combines commerce with social good, allowing entrepreneurs to go beyond profit to positively impact communities and societies. Supporting these entrepreneurs, therefore, is in line with the KKF’s vision, which is to have a Saudi society with equal opportunities.

The KKF’s collaboration with Mowgli resulted in the creation of the Athar (Impact) Mentoring Program.

This program aims to build and increase the capacity of Saudi mentors, and equip them with the necessary tools to be able to provide mentorship, support and guidance to social entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. Matching mentors with social entrepreneurs and managing their mentorship relationships is a key benefit of the program.

To commence the mentoring program, Mowgli recently delivered a four-day workshop in the KKF premises in Riyadh. Fourteen professionals and business leaders received training to be 360-degree mentors before being matched with 14 social entrepreneurs. Both groups were provided with the guidelines to build solid foundations for their 1-2-1 mentoring relationships. In addition, the matched pairs will be supported over a duration of six months, during which structured on-going support will be provided to ensure that trust-based and impactful mentoring relationships are developed.

Mowgli Mentoring’s CEO Kathleen Bury said: “We see this program supporting the three themes on which the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 was built upon: Developing a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. By supporting social entrepreneurs, we’re working toward achieving the Kingdom’s economic aspirations of increasing SME GDP contribution by 20–30 percent by 2030. We are, therefore, excited to be back in Saudi Arabia and are honored to be working with the King Khalid Foundation in delivering this program, and building Saudi Arabia’s mentoring capacity to sustainably support change-makers and their surrounding ecosystems for years to come.”

The key to developing entrepreneurship and fostering economic development lies in having a well-balanced ecosystem with equal investment in four key pillars: Environment (schooling, parenting), finance (working capital, debt and equity financing), infrastructure (incubators, accelerators, utilities and sound legal frameworks) and human capital development (mentoring, skills and knowledge development). Mowgli supports the latter and has successfully delivered more than 110 mentoring programs across the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

