LuLu Hypermarket unveils gift cards for shopping

LuLu Hypermarket has launched a new multi-value gift card called “Shoppingift,” which can be given to loved ones on special occasions, such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and religious celebrations.

The gift card was unveiled in a ceremony by LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. and Muhammed Abdullah Alaki, deputy mayor for investment and general supervisor for financial and administrative affairs, Riyadh.

The event was attended by Ibrahim Suwail, deputy governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority; Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Ashraf Ali M.A., LuLu Group executive director; Saifee Rupawala, LuLu Group chief executive officer; and other dignitaries.

“Shoppingift” comes in three variants — SR100 ($26), SR250 and SR500 — wherein the full amount is available in the total card value without any additional charges for the card. The gift cards can be purchased in LuLu hypermarkets across the Kingdom.

Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A. said: “We’re glad to launch these shopping gift cards for our customers, in line with our goal to offer a world-class shopping experience. ‘Shoppingift’ is a gift of experience, where you provide them the enjoyment that shopping can give. It is a convenient way to show your loved ones that you care for them.”

The card is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and can be used multiple times in several transactions until the total value of the card has been consumed.

Lulu today is one of the top retailers in the Middle East. Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 169 stores with a workforce of more than 50,000.