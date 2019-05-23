You are here

360-degree mentoring to boost Saudi social enterprise sector

The King Khalid Foundation (pictured above) and Mowgli Mentoring have collaborated to strengthen the growing social enterprise sector in the Kingdom.
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
The King Khalid Foundation (KKF) and Mowgli Mentoring have collaborated to strengthen the growing social enterprise sector in the Kingdom through the provision of 360-degree mentoring, which will support the personal and professional development of social entrepreneurs. The EMCC-accredited mentoring organization is working to built the capacity of Saudi mentors by instilling best mentoring practices and sharing experiences from its 10-year work around the world.

Globally, the concept of social entrepreneurship is increasingly gaining momentum and positive attention as it combines commerce with social good, allowing entrepreneurs to go beyond profit to positively impact communities and societies. Supporting these entrepreneurs, therefore, is in line with the KKF’s vision, which is to have a Saudi society with equal opportunities.

The KKF’s collaboration with Mowgli resulted in the creation of the Athar (Impact) Mentoring Program.

This program aims to build and increase the capacity of Saudi mentors, and equip them with the necessary tools to be able to provide mentorship, support and guidance to social entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. Matching mentors with social entrepreneurs and managing their mentorship relationships is a key benefit of the program.

To commence the mentoring program, Mowgli recently delivered a four-day workshop in the KKF premises in Riyadh. Fourteen professionals and business leaders received training to be 360-degree mentors before being matched with 14 social entrepreneurs. Both groups were provided with the guidelines to build solid foundations for their 1-2-1 mentoring relationships. In addition, the matched pairs will be supported over a duration of six months, during which structured on-going support will be provided to ensure that trust-based and impactful mentoring relationships are developed.

Mowgli Mentoring’s CEO Kathleen Bury said: “We see this program supporting the three themes on which the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 was built upon: Developing a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. By supporting social entrepreneurs, we’re working toward achieving the Kingdom’s economic aspirations of increasing SME GDP contribution by 20–30 percent by 2030. We are, therefore, excited to be back in Saudi Arabia and are honored to be working with the King Khalid Foundation in delivering this program, and building Saudi Arabia’s mentoring capacity to sustainably support change-makers and their surrounding ecosystems for years to come.”

The key to developing entrepreneurship and fostering economic development lies in having a well-balanced ecosystem with equal investment in four key pillars: Environment (schooling, parenting), finance (working capital, debt and equity financing), infrastructure (incubators, accelerators, utilities and sound legal frameworks) and human capital development (mentoring, skills and knowledge development). Mowgli supports the latter and has successfully delivered more than 110 mentoring programs across the Middle East, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

LuLu Hypermarket has launched a new multi-value gift card called “Shoppingift,” which can be given to loved ones on special occasions, such as birthdays, holidays, anniversaries and religious celebrations. 

The gift card was unveiled in a ceremony by LuLu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M.A. and Muhammed Abdullah Alaki, deputy mayor for investment and general supervisor for financial and administrative affairs, Riyadh.

The event was attended by Ibrahim Suwail, deputy governor of Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority; Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Indian ambassador to Saudi Arabia; Ashraf Ali M.A., LuLu Group executive director; Saifee Rupawala, LuLu Group chief executive officer; and other dignitaries. 

“Shoppingift” comes in three variants — SR100 ($26), SR250 and SR500 — wherein the full amount is available in the total card value without any additional charges for the card. The gift cards can be purchased in LuLu hypermarkets across the Kingdom.

Executive Director Ashraf Ali M.A. said: “We’re glad to launch these shopping gift cards for our customers, in line with our goal to offer a world-class shopping experience. ‘Shoppingift’ is a gift of experience, where you provide them the enjoyment that shopping can give. It is a convenient way to show your loved ones that you care for them.” 

The card is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and can be used multiple times in several transactions until the total value of the card has been consumed.

Lulu today is one of the top retailers in the Middle East. Garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons every day, it is the fastest-growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world and currently operates 169 stores with a workforce of more than 50,000.

