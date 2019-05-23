Saudi Railways Organization urged to modernize outdated rail system linking Riyadh to Eastern Province

You are here



Shoura Council holds its 44th ordinary session in Riyadh on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: The Shoura Council held its 44th regular session in Riyadh on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan, assistant speaker of the council.

During the session, the council called on the Saudi Railways Organization to develop the infrastructure of the existing rail system to enable it to use advanced and fast trains to reduce the time of journeys on Riyadh, Al-Ahsa and Dammam lines.

The council asked the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to identify the regions’ competitive advantages, urge investors to benefit from them and create agriculture-based, livestock-based and fisheries-based industries.

It also called on MODON to boost cooperation with government bodies and benefit from meetings, conferences and exhibitions to showcase the strength and resilience of the Kingdom’s economy in accordance with its 2030 Vision.

The session approved a project that aims to broaden the private sector’s role in heritage and cultural festivities throughout the year.

It enables the private sector to play an important role in the promotion of heritage and cultural festivals in improving internal tourism and national unity.

The system seeks to support local productive families and popular professions, in addition to creating job opportunities for Saudis across the Kingdom.

The council also approved a convention between the Saudi government and the Republic of Benin in the field of air transport services, signed in Riyadh on Oct. 2, 2018.

