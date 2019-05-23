You are here

China's Belt and Road Initiative consistent with Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, says Chinese envoy

Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing hosts iftar in Riyadh. (Supplied photo)
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
China’s Belt and Road Initiative consistent with Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, says Chinese envoy

Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
RIYADH: Chinese Ambassador Chen Weiqing said his country’s Belt and Road Initiative is consistent with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, and he praised communication between the two countries.

“China and the Kingdom are among the leading forces of dialogue among civilizations,” Chen said during an iftar at his home. 

“We join our two countries in promoting security and stability in the region, and the whole world, through dialogue among civilizations. We strive for the integrated aspiration of mankind.”

Chen, who was appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia This month, said: “Cooperation between China and the Kingdom enjoys the characteristics of strategy, harmony and mutual benefit.”

The Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation was held in Beijing last month, and a Saudi delegation attended.

It was a chance for countries to pitch for investment in a massive infrastructure project aimed at connecting China with the rest of the world.

“Saudi Arabia has applied economic and social reforms over the past few years, and has made significant progress toward achieving its goals,” Chen said. 

Topics: BRI Vision 2030 Belt and Road Initiative #DiplomaticQuarter

Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led Palestine investment meeting

Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, UAE to attend US-led Palestine investment meeting

  • The Palestine Liberation Organization and Islamist group Hamas have called for an Arab boycott of the meeting
  • Saudi Arabia has assured Arab allies that it will not endorse any US plan that fails to meet key Palestinian demands
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE will participate in a conference next month in Bahrain aimed at encouraging investment in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as part of US President Donald Trump’s long–awaited Israel–Palestine peace plan. 

The Peace to Prosperity conference, to be hosted on June 25–26 in cooperation with the US, has already been rebuffed by Palestinian officials and business leaders, who want their political demands met by any proposed solution to the conflict.

The Palestine Liberation Organization and Islamist group Hamas have called for an Arab boycott of the meeting.

The Saudi minister of economy and planning, Mohammed bin Majid Al–Tuwaijri, will attend, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Abu Dhabi would also send a delegation.

The Palestinian Authority has boycotted American peace efforts since late 2017, when Trump decided to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognized the latter as the capital of Israel, reversing decades of US policy.

The Trump administration has sought to enlist support from Arab governments.

But Saudi Arabia has assured Arab allies that it will not endorse any US plan that fails to meet key Palestinian demands, which include affirming East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state, the right of return for refugees, and a freeze on Israeli settlement construction. 

Topics: Palestine Israel–Palestine peace plan Palestine Liberation Organization

