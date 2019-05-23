You are here

  • Home
  • Manga fan favorite coming soon to Gulf cinemas
﻿

Manga fan favorite coming soon to Gulf cinemas

Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
0

Manga fan favorite coming soon to Gulf cinemas

  • Set in Singapore, it is the first Detective Conan film based outside Japan
  • In 2018, “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer” was released across the Arab world
Updated 23 May 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The Japanese animated film “Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire” is set to be released in cinemas across the Gulf.

The film is directed by Tomoka Nagaoka (assistant director of “Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter”) and written by Takahiro Okura, while Katsuo Ono returns as music composer.

Set in Singapore, it is the first Detective Conan film based outside Japan. When a local billionaire plans to retrieve the world’s largest sapphire, which has been resting at the bottom of the ocean since the 19th century, a murder occurs.

Conan must go to the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore to solve the case and bring the culprit to justice.

It follows the 2018 film “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer,” and is the 23rd instalment of the “Case Closed” film series based on the manga series of the same name by Gosho Aoyama.

Detective Conan franchise regulars Minami Takayama, Wakana Yamazaki and Rikiya Koyama return as Conan Edogawa, Ran Mouri, and Kogoro Mouri respectively. Kappei Yamaguchi reprises his role as Kaito Kid.

BACKGROUND

The popularity of “Detective Conan” in the Arab world dates back to 2000, and is still dominant today as fans in the region eagerly welcome the new “Detective Conan” movies.

In 2018, “Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer” was released across the Arab world and received rave reviews as audiences flocked to see Conan solve mysterious cases.

In Japan, “Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire” sold more than 300,000 tickets and earned $3.8 million in box office sales on its opening day.

Topping the Japanese box office, the film grossed $17 million during its opening weekend, setting a new franchise record.

Remarkably, the movie unseated “Avengers: Endgame” from the top spot just one month after the latter’s official release.

“The Fist of Blue Sapphire” has since grossed more than $68 million in Japan, becoming the second-highest-grossing “Detective Conan” film after “Zero the Enforcer.”

The new film will be released  in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on June 13.

Topics: Detective Conan manga anime

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia looks east for next stage of entertainment revolution
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi official: Entertainment sector could create 200,000 jobs, billions in profit

For Gaza grooms, crippling debt overshadows marital bliss

Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
AP
0

For Gaza grooms, crippling debt overshadows marital bliss

  • Wedding lenders have filled an important need in Gaza’s conservative society
  • But their number has dropped to five as business has withered up due to the blockade
Updated 53 min 6 sec ago
AP
0

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Two years ago, Gaza resident Saleh Abu Serdanah took out a small loan in order to get married and start a family. These days, the 31-year-old construction worker is on the run, hiding from police in a tiny rental apartment and unable to repay the money he borrowed.
Abu Serdanah is among hundreds of young men who have turned to Gaza’s small industry of wedding lenders for help, only to fall onto hard times because of crushing debt and lack of jobs in the impoverished territory. Many have been forced to renegotiate their debts, and others have gone into hiding. Some have even ended up in jail.
“I have never been into a police station and have never made troubles. Now I’m like a fugitive crook,” Abu Serdanah said.
Wedding lenders have filled an important need in Gaza’s conservative society, where young men and women are typically expected to marry in their late teens or early 20s. Facing a nearly 60 percent unemployment rate, many young Gazan men have been forced to put off their dreams of marriage because they cannot afford it.
Over a decade ago, a number of wealthy people launched charities to help young couples to pay for their weddings and settle post-marriage debts. The initiative was promoted through ceremonial mass weddings that thrived after Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after the Hamas militant group took power in 2007.
These charitable efforts, which still continue, paved the way for a profitable private industry to emerge, offering more substantial packages that included things like bridal dresses, invitations, bedroom furniture and meals for guests.
Allured by the idea, Abu Serdanah signed up for an offer of $2,500 through Farha Project, one of those companies, in 2017. He acknowledges that he would never have been able to marry without Farha. The November 2017 wedding included a bachelor’s party with a live band and a separate women’s ceremony the following day. The company threw in invitations, catering for 60 people and a suit and dress for the couple.
Abu Serdanah agreed to repay the money in monthly payments over two years, but managed to pay only for five months. Today, he regrets his decision.
“I was committed to paying on time for a while, but things have changed and made me unable to,” said Abu Serdanah, sitting on a mat outside the apartment he shares with his wife as a candle faintly lit the dark stairway. “There is no work, so where should I get money from?”
The blockade, aimed at weakening Hamas, has ravaged the economy. The skyrocketing unemployment rates, combined with foreign aid cuts and Hamas’ mismanagement, has left thousands of families dependent on food aid and social welfare.
Economic sanctions by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, ousted by Hamas in 2007, have worsened the situation. The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority says its measures, which include salary cuts to tens of thousands of former public servants, are aimed at pressuring the militant Hamas group into ceding control.
Hamas, however, remains in firm control, even as the World Bank says Gaza’s economy is in “free fall.”
A plasterer who earns 50 shekels, or about $15, a day, Abu Serdanah was certain that he would be able to manage the payments to Farha.
But due to the weak economy, there have been few workdays and he was unable to pay back his debt. Trying to save himself from prison, he asked the company to reduce his monthly installment by 50 percent, but its lawyer refused. Eventually, a police summons was delivered to his family’s home. He decided not to respond.
“I don’t want to stall for time, but I really can’t pay for now,” he said.
The Hamas-run Economy Ministry says at their peak, 20 such companies were registered in Gaza. But their number has dropped to five as business has withered up. The Hamas-run prosecutor’s office, the judiciary council and the police refused requests to interview people jailed for failing to pay their marriage debts, or even reveal their number.
But an official at Gaza’s general prosecution department, speaking in condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said that as of last year, courts have investigated 3,000 such cases.
This explains why the business is no longer thriving. Salama Al-Awadi, manager of Farha Project, says only 7 percent of his clients managed to pay the monthly installments fully this year and 40 percent could not pay back at all. The others pay less than the agreed amount.
“We see with our eyes that the situation is hard, so we try all possible ways before resorting to the courts,” Al-Awadi said, noting that his company has fallen into debt because of its customers’ struggles. Unable to collect payments, Farha owes money to service providers like carpenters and caterers.
With economic recession in Gaza, the number of clients is also dwindling. In 2018, the average monthly number of grooms signing up for contracts at Farha was 20. The year before, it was 35.
“This year would be way less,” Al-Awadi said. “I canceled many contracts and our plan for 2019 is to get by with the minimum. If it remains like this, I will have no choice but to shut down.”
One of Al-Awadi’s clients is 29-year-old Yehiya Taleb, whose four brothers, all married, believed it was problematic by Gaza’s standards to reach that age and still be single.
Taleb got a job working as a waiter at a cafe earning about $180 a month but that amount is not enough to cover wedding expenses. Anxious to fulfil the wish of their ailing mother, the brothers resorted to Farha Project and took out a $2,000 package.
After getting married early in May, Taleb and his wife now share a rental house in the Shati refugee camp with another brother’s family. Afraid of “failure,” he is already stressed out over how to repay the loan. He hopes to make ends meet with some help from his brothers.
“My salary can’t cover my demands. With installments, you can cover a little part of them,” he said.

Topics: Gaza

Related

0
Middle-East
In Gaza, women walk thin line between hope and despair
0
books
Review: 'Gaza Weddings' is about finding hope in dark times

Latest updates

Pakistan wants peace with India, but conducts missile test
0
Israel cuts Gaza fishing limit after fire balloons
0
For Gaza grooms, crippling debt overshadows marital bliss
0
British PM May expected to announce on Friday that she will quit: The Times
0
US Navy sends two ships through strategic Taiwan Strait
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.