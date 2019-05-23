Ten killed in Mexico shootout between alleged criminals

You are here

Federal policemen take part in training exercises during the opening of a new federal police center in Mexico City June 16, 2008. (Reuters)
MORELIA: Ten people were killed Wednesday in a shootout between “presumed members of criminal groups” in Mexico’s western state of Michoacan, the regional prosecutor’s office said.
The clash that took place near the Arroyo Colorado neighborhood of Urusapan municipality resulted in a preliminary toll of ten dead and at least four others wounded, the state prosecutor’s office said.
Authorities said they found military-grade weapons, ammunition clips and bullets of various calibers at the shootout site.
Michoacan has long dealt with criminal violence, leading to the rise of self defense groups six years ago and the deployment of soldiers to the state in 2014.
Mexico has seen spike in deadly violence since the government deployed soldiers to crack down on drug trafficking cartels in 2006.
More than 250,000 people have been killed since then, although it remains unclear how many of those are linked to the war on drug cartels.

Topics: Mexico crime

Singapore celebrates Ramadan with bazaars and biryani

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore’s Sultan Mosque is a focal point for Muslims in the cosmopolitan city-state and the vibrant Kampong Glam neighborhood comes alive during the holy month of Ramadan when people from all walks of life flock to its bustling bazaars.

Kampong Glam is Singapore’s “Muslim Quarter” with a mix of Malay, South Asian and Middle Eastern elements. Around 14 percent of Singapore’s 5.6 million population is Muslim, according to the latest official data.

Arab Street — an area that includes Bussorah Street, Haji and Bali Lanes and Muscat Street — is a hub for hipsters, vivid murals, Persian rug stores, shisha bars, perfumeries and textile shops, as well as being home to the distinctive golden domes of the Sultan Mosque. There is even an ornate archway welcoming people to explore the neighborhood and its distinctive shophouses, buildings that were used for working and living in. 

Situated in the heart of Kampung Glam, the Sultan Mosque is a historic landmark in Singapore. (AN photo)

“We are more like brothers and sisters, rather than businesses. I know most of the customers and they know me too,” a 36-year-old biryani hawker who gave his name as Nareza told Arab News as he served a line of hungry clients.

Nareza said his stall’s signature dish was mutton biryani, made from a family recipe handed down through generations from his late grandmother. 

FASTFACT

Around 14 percent of Singapore’s 5.6 million population is Muslim

“Dum biryani is a process of mixing meat and rice together in one pot, so the rice has a bit of the masala taste while the meat has a bit of the basmati rice fragrance,” he said, adding that he sold more than 300 portions of biryani a day. “I learned to make biryani from my father, who used to do charity work in the mosque. We make our own spices, we do not buy them from outside vendors. That is why the taste is different.”

The bazaar is packed with places selling food, drinks, decorations and homeware. The fare reflects Singapore’s international status, with eateries and stores selling kebabs, sushi and local Malay goodies.

A view outside of Sultan Mosque where tables are set for itfar under the large tent. (AN photo)

But Singapore has a reputation for being one of the most expensive cities in the world and having a fast-paced lifestyle, leading some to focus on preserving culture and heritage for future generations.

“We want to create awareness about the significance of Sultan Mosque to the Muslim community,” juice stall owner Riduan told Arab News, saying all sale proceeds were donated to the Sultan Mosque. “Arab Street is unique because you see a lot of different races coming here and it is also a tourist attraction. This is where we demonstrate we are Singapore society. Singapore is not just limited to skyscrapers such as Marina Bay Sands.”

Topics: Singapore Ramadan Kampong Glam Ramadan2019

