You are here

  • Home
  • Oil continues slide on US crude stockpiles surge
﻿

Oil continues slide on US crude stockpiles surge

Crude futures extended their falls amid surging US crude inventories and weak demand from refineries. (Reuters)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil continues slide on US crude stockpiles surge

  • Crude futures already fell by around 2 percent the previous day
  • US crude oil production climbed by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12.2 million bpd
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Oil prices dropped on Thursday, extending falls from the previous session amid surging US crude inventories as ample supply and weak refinery data weighed on demand.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $70.40 per barrel at 0857 GMT, down 59 cents from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down by 43 cents at $60.99 per barrel, after falling 2.5 percent the previous day.

Brent is set for its biggest weekly fall in 12 weeks and WTI in 15 weeks.

US crude oil inventories rose last week, hitting their highest levels since July 2017, the government’s Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Industry data had also shown a surge in US crude stockpiles.

Commercial US crude inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended May 17, to 476.8 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

“The headlines figures are depressing enough and scratching the surface does not paint a rosier picture either,” PVM’s Tamas Varga said in a note.

“The prevalent optimism for a tighter global market and higher oil prices will now only be vindicated when US oil inventories start drawing.”

Beyond weak refinery demand for feedstock crude oil, the increase also came on the back of planned sales of US strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) into the commercial market.

US crude oil production climbed by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 12.2 million bpd, putting output near its record of 12.3 million bpd reached late last month.

Also bearish is the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, which is clouding economic growth, and with that, oil demand predictions as well.

The US military said it sent two Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, its latest transit through the sensitive waterway, angering China.

Countering these bearish price factors have been escalating political tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

French bank BNP Paribas said high inventories meant that OPEC would likely keep its voluntary supply cuts in place.

“Supply management is here to stay,” the bank said.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC US

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices drop on swelling US stockpiles, but markets remain tense
0
Business & Economy
Oil rises on US-Iran tensions, but trade war concerns weigh

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court

Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
AP
0

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court

  • It is the first of a series of hearings to iron out logistics for Carlos Ghosn’s actual trial
  • Nissan’s former chairman has hired a strong legal team as he fights to clear his name
Updated 15 min 14 sec ago
AP
0
TOKYO: Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, appeared in a Japanese courtroom Thursday for a hearing ahead of his trial on accusations of financial misconduct.
It was the first of a series of hearings to iron out logistics for Ghosn’s actual trial. The trial date has not been set, and experts say it could be months away.
Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, was arrested in November and charged with underreporting his income and breach of trust. He was released on bail in March, rearrested in April on fresh accusations and then released again on bail on April 25.
Ghosn insists he is innocent and says he was targeted in a “conspiracy” by others at Nissan Motor Co.
Nissan, which is allied with Renault of France, has seen profits nose-dive amid the fallout from Ghosn’s arrest.
Ghosn has hired a strong legal team as he fights to clear his name. One of his top lawyers, Junichiro Hironaka, was seen walking into the courtroom Thursday with Ghosn.
One of the conditions of Ghosn’s release on bail is that he is forbidden to contact his wife. Prosecutors say that’s to prevent evidence tampering.
Ghosn’s lawyers challenged that restriction, saying it is a violation of human rights, but the Supreme Court rejected their appeal Tuesday.
The lawyers can appeal again to have the restriction removed.
In a briefing Thursday, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Shin Kukimoto welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
“For married people to be together is important, but I feel there was enough reason for the Supreme Court to support us in this restriction,” he said.
Kukimoto declined comment on the hearing, which was closed to reporters and the public.
Kukimoto also said the maximum penalty upon conviction of all 15 counts of the charges Ghosn is facing is 15 years in prison and a fine of ¥150 million ($1.4 million).

Latest updates

Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court
0
Italian hostage freed after 3 years in Syria returns home
0
Dutch, UK polls open, starting 4 days of European elections
0
Oil continues slide on US crude stockpiles surge
0
Pakistan wants peace with India, but conducts missile test
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.