Asharq Al-Awsat: Kuwait’s KUFPEC Signs Petroleum Concession Agreement in Pakistan

May 23: Asharq Al-Awsat states that Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, Kirthar Pakistan, has signed an exploration license and petroleum concession agreement in Makhad sector (3371-19) in Pakistan, covering an area of 1,560 square kilometers.

