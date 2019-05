The Eurasian Times: Pakistan Making Efforts to Regulate Madrassas After Immense Global Pressure

May 22: The Eurasian Times states that the Pakistani government is working towards bringing these institutions under its control. In April, the military spokesman Major-General Asif Ghafoor said over 30,000 madrassas will be brought into the ‘mainstream’ fold and overseen by the ministry of education.

Read More I