Saudi air defenses destroy Houthi drone targeting Najran airport

Treasures of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum visit Riyadh Park Mall

RIYADH: The National Museum organized a social experiment in one of Riyadh’s malls to celebrate International Museum Day.

It introduced artifacts to the public in Riyadh Park Mall through people dressed in costumes inspired by the museum’s treasures.

They interacted with the audience, taught them about the history behind each artifact, and handed out free tickets to the museum, which organized the activity to raise its profile and allow free access to its exhibits.

This year’s celebration was titled “Museums as cultural centers: The future of traditions.” It aims to improve the relationship between society and modern museums, and to note their contributions to culture, knowledge and science.

Recently, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) granted five new licenses to the private museums in Riyadh, which will take the total number of museums in the region’s towns, cities and governorates to 50.

Two of the new museums approved by the commission, Riwaq Al-Turath Museum in Riyadh and Moudi Al-Asimi Museum in Al-Dawadmi governorate, are owned by women.

Other licenses go to the Majid Heritage Museum in Rawdat Sadir, the Khalid Al-Radian Heritage Museum in Riyadh, and the Qararah Museum in Al-Dawadmi.

The International Museum Day is observed every year on May 18 in coordination with the International Council of Museums (ICoM) to highlight a specific theme.

The annual celebrations were first initiated in 1977, when ICoM decided to devote a special day for museums in an attempt to enhance the relationship between museums and society.