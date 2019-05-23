Saudi air defenses destroy Houthi drone targeting Najran airport

You are here

 The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Najran airport. (File/AFP)
  • Al-Maliki said the Houthis “attacked a civilian airport” and warned of a “response”
  • On Monday, the forces also intercepted and destroyed two missiles launched by the Houthis targeting Makkah and Jeddah
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces destroyed a bomb-laden drone launched by the Houthis towards Najran airport, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

Arab coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was intercepted and destroyed at 1.46 p.m. on Thursday. 

Al-Maliki said the Houthis “attacked a civilian airport” and warned of a “response”.

On Monday, the forces also intercepted two missiles over Makkah province, which were launched by the Houthis. Reports said the missiles were aimed at Makkah and Jeddah.

Houthi militants also tried to hit a civilian facility in Saudi Arabia's southern border province of Najran with a drone carrying explosives, the Arab coalition said on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

 

Treasures of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum visit Riyadh Park Mall

Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
SPA
0

Treasures of Saudi Arabia’s National Museum visit Riyadh Park Mall

  • The public were educated about the history of the artifacts from the museum
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The National Museum organized a social experiment in one of Riyadh’s malls to celebrate International Museum Day.

It introduced artifacts to the public in Riyadh Park Mall through people dressed in costumes inspired by the museum’s treasures.

They interacted with the audience, taught them about the history behind each artifact, and handed out free tickets to the museum, which organized the activity to raise its profile and allow free access to its exhibits.

This year’s celebration was titled “Museums as cultural centers: The future of traditions.” It aims to improve the relationship between society and modern museums, and to note their contributions to culture, knowledge and science.

Recently, the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) granted five new licenses to the private museums in Riyadh, which will take the total number of museums in the region’s towns, cities and governorates to 50.

Two of the new museums approved by the commission, Riwaq Al-Turath Museum in Riyadh and Moudi Al-Asimi Museum in Al-Dawadmi governorate, are owned by women.

Other licenses go to the Majid Heritage Museum in Rawdat Sadir, the Khalid Al-Radian Heritage Museum in Riyadh, and the Qararah Museum in Al-Dawadmi.

The International Museum Day is observed every year on May 18 in coordination with the International Council of Museums (ICoM) to highlight a specific theme.

The annual celebrations were first initiated in 1977, when ICoM decided to devote a special day for museums in an attempt to enhance the relationship between museums and society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

