You are here

  • Home
  • MODON to establish integrated pharmaceutical complex
﻿

MODON to establish integrated pharmaceutical complex

Officials sign the agreement for the new plant. (MODON)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

MODON to establish integrated pharmaceutical complex

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has signed an industrial land lease covering more than 62 thousand square meters in the city of Madinah, to build a pharmaceutical complex including research and development centers, with a total investment reaching SR 570 million.

MODON’s Director General Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem said that the signing of the contract was the result of joint work with the National Program for the Development of Industrial Compounds. MODON provided various facilities and incentives to support the investment, with the project set to provide nearly 1000 jobs for both genders with a localization rate exceeding 50 percent.

He added that the project is in line with the goals of the National Industrial and Logistics Development Program (NIDLP) to localize the most advanced industries in the world, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030 for economic diversification.

Since its inception in 2001, MODON has been developing integrated industrial lands in accordance with the highest international standards. It currently oversees 35 industrial cities under development in various regions of the Kingdom, in addition to supervising private industrial parks and cities. The developed industrial lands exceeded until today 198.8 million square meters, while the existing industrial cities include 3,474 productive factories.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) MODON

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Salem, director general of KSA’s MODON
0
Corporate News
MODON signs MoU to enable SMEs within industrial cities in Jazan

India ends Iranian oil imports

Updated 25 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

India ends Iranian oil imports

  • India's ambassador to the US says India had already sharply decreased its imports from Iran
Updated 25 min 46 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: India has ended all imports of oil from Iran, its ambassador in Washington said Wednesday, becoming the latest country to comply with threatened US sanctions.
India had already sharply decreased its imports from Iran and bought one million tons of crude in April, the last month before Washington stepped up its pressure campaign against Tehran and ended all exemptions to sanctions, Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.
“That’s it. After that we haven’t imported any,” Shringla told reporters during a briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election victory.
Shringla said that energy-hungry India has also ended all imports from Venezuela because it considered itself a partner of the United States — but said the shift had caused pain at home, with Iran formerly supplying 10 percent of India’s oil needs.
Calling Iran “an extended neighbor” of India with longstanding cultural links, Shringla declined to say if New Delhi shared President Donald Trump’s concerns about Tehran.
“This is an issue that has to be dealt with, really, between the United States and Iran. We are only, in many senses, looking at it as a third party,” Shringla said.
But he added: “We would not like to see a move toward any escalation in any way in that area, for the simple reason that we depend very heavily on stability in that part of the world.”
Trump last year pulled out of a multinational pact under which Iran drastically scaled back its nuclear work in return for promises of sanctions relief.
The Trump administration has instead ramped up economic pressure on Iran and recently deployed military assets including an aircraft carrier strike group to the area.
The United States as of May 2 has ended exemptions it had given to eight governments from its unilateral order to stop buying Iranian oil.
Turkey, which enjoyed a waiver and vocally disagreed with the US policy, has also stopped importing oil from Iran, a Turkish official said Tuesday.
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus welcomed the news from Turkey.
“We want the whole world to comply with these sanctions, and we’re grateful for our partners and allies that are respecting them,” she told reporters.

Topics: India Iran iran sanctions Iran oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ready to replace Iranian oil after waivers end
Update 0
Business & Economy
Iran oil exports ‘could drop as low as 200,000 bpd in May’

Latest updates

MODON to establish integrated pharmaceutical complex
0
India ends Iranian oil imports
0
British Airways to resume Pakistan flights next week after a decade
0
Two killed in Iraq after vehicle explodes in car wash
0
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain launch joint bid to host 2021 Under-20 World Cup
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.