Muslim World League celebrates World Orphans Day in Pakistan

﻿

Muslim World League has many partnerships to help serve orphanages. (SPA)
Muslim World League has many partnerships to help serve orphanages. (SPA)
  • MWL’s efforts to serve orphans were praised
ISLAMABAD: The regional office of the Muslim World League (MWL) in Islamabad celebrated World Orphans Day as part of the MWL’s humanitarian efforts.
Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, noted the MWL’s efforts to serve orphans, and thanked King Salman and his crown prince for the Kingdom’s efforts in the humanitarian field and the service of Islam.
Saad Al-Harthi, director general of the MWL in Pakistan, said: “One of the accomplishments that MWL in Pakistan is proud of is providing distinguished and comprehensive care for orphans, under the direction of MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa and through its International Islamic Relief Organization, where it operates orphanages that provide more than 1,500 orphans with all necessities of life.”
He added that the organization has many partnerships to help serve orphanages, including Pakistan Sweet Home, which operates the Al-Furqan School for Orphans in Karachi, serving over 1,000 orphans.
The MWL keeps contact with bright orphans after graduation from high school, granting them scholarships to different universities.  
The celebration of World Orphans Day was attended by senior Pakistani officials, representatives of humanitarian organizations in the country, and members of the Saudi Embassy and affiliated offices.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center launches “Kingdom of Energy” podcast

Updated 46 min 17 sec ago
SPA
0

  • The program targets decision makers, specialists and workers in the energy sectors
RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) has inaugurated a podcast program, titled “Kingdom of Energy”, through which specialized researchers can talk about energy economics, policies, techniques and related environmental issues.

The podcast is an opportunity for people interested in the field of energy to listen to the opinions of specialists in the field, including workers or partners of the center, whether local or international cadres.

The program targets decision makers, specialists and workers in the energy sectors through a new platform on the center’s website, allowing visitors to listen to podcast episodes.

The program is working on producing “Kingdom of Energy” episodes on a regular basis. The first episode is now available on the website in English, and another series is to be produced in Arabic.

KAPSARC is a non-profit research center that conducts independent research into global energy economics, policies, techniques and related environmental studies. The center seeks to find solutions for the most-effective and productive use of energy to promote economic and social growth locally, regionally and internationally. 
 

