Muslim World League celebrates World Orphans Day in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The regional office of the Muslim World League (MWL) in Islamabad celebrated World Orphans Day as part of the MWL’s humanitarian efforts.
Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Saudi ambassador to Pakistan, noted the MWL’s efforts to serve orphans, and thanked King Salman and his crown prince for the Kingdom’s efforts in the humanitarian field and the service of Islam.
Saad Al-Harthi, director general of the MWL in Pakistan, said: “One of the accomplishments that MWL in Pakistan is proud of is providing distinguished and comprehensive care for orphans, under the direction of MWL Secretary-General Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa and through its International Islamic Relief Organization, where it operates orphanages that provide more than 1,500 orphans with all necessities of life.”
He added that the organization has many partnerships to help serve orphanages, including Pakistan Sweet Home, which operates the Al-Furqan School for Orphans in Karachi, serving over 1,000 orphans.
The MWL keeps contact with bright orphans after graduation from high school, granting them scholarships to different universities.
The celebration of World Orphans Day was attended by senior Pakistani officials, representatives of humanitarian organizations in the country, and members of the Saudi Embassy and affiliated offices.
