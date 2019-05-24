RIYADH: Private-sector Saudi businesses were on Thursday invited to take part in a major virtual career fair being planned for the Kingdom.
The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced that companies wishing to participate in the Liqaat Online Job Fair can register between June 13-23.
Firms will be able to post job vacancies and information on career opportunities for the virtual event that will be held from June 30 to July 4. Job seekers from throughout the Kingdom will then be able to make applications for openings and contact employers directly.
HADAF said private-sector companies could register online at https://www.taqat.sa/web/employer/eliqaatmanagement
Private firms in Saudi Arabia invited to participate in virtual job fair
