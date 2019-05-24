Private firms in Saudi Arabia invited to participate in virtual job fair

You are here

  Registrations from June 13-23
RIYADH: Private-sector Saudi businesses were on Thursday invited to take part in a major virtual career fair being planned for the Kingdom.
The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) announced that companies wishing to participate in the Liqaat Online Job Fair can register between June 13-23.
Firms will be able to post job vacancies and information on career opportunities for the virtual event that will be held from June 30 to July 4. Job seekers from throughout the Kingdom will then be able to make applications for openings and contact employers directly.
HADAF said private-sector companies could register online at https://www.taqat.sa/web/employer/eliqaatmanagement

Saudi Arabia receives global anti-smoking award

Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia receives global anti-smoking award

  The Kingdom ratified the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005
  The Kingdom's efforts in reducing trans fats levels in the food industry was also praised
Updated 16 min 55 sec ago
SPA
0
RIYADH: The Saudi health minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, received a global health award on behalf of the Kingdom for its excellence and leading role in combating smoking in Geneva on Wednesday, at the 72nd session of the World Health Assembly.
Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries to ratify the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in 2005, an ambitious strategic tobacco control plan to reduce smoking rates from 12.7 percent to 5 percent by 2030.
The assembly also praised the Kingdom’s efforts in reducing trans fats levels in the food industry, in accordance with the WHO’s goal to eradicate the use of synthetic trans fats by 2023.
The Kingdom also received two Healthy Cities Accreditation Certificates from the WHO for work done in the cities of Onaiza and Riyadh Al-Khubara. The pair join Ad Diriyah, Jalajel and Al-Jumum as WHO accredited healthy cities, and their certificates were collected by the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hani Jokhadar, who extended his thanks to Al-Rabiah for his continued work in supporting the healthy cities program.

