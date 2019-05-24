Saudi civil service minister participates in Arab Government Excellence Award launch

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Civil Service Sulaiman Al-Hamdan participated in the launch of the Arab Government Excellence Award on Thursday at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

The award was organized in partnership with the Arab Organization for Administrative Development (ARADO), of which Al-Hamdan is also the chairman.

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit delivered the keynote speech, in which he stressed that the award would foster the spirit of fair competition in the field of public administration.

Gheit said the award, launched under the patronage of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, would encourage leading practices in the performance of government institutions in Arab countries, to encourage government institutions to improve their services.

Mohammad Al-Gergawi, UAE minister of Cabinet affairs and chairman of the award’s board of trustees, said that the award would recognize the best Arab ministers, ministries, directors, institutions and governors based on strict administrative standards, with additional recognitions in the fields of health, education, infrastructure, women’s empowerment and the provision opportunities for young people.

He added that a series of research papers on modern government administration would be launched, and an Arab administrative platform made available to review best practices and obtain detailed and up-to-date management advice.

ARADO Director General Nasser Al-Qahtani said: “The Arab Government Excellence Award was launched by a decision of the member ministers of the executive council and ARADO’s general assembly. The aim is to improve government institutions and services in all Arab countries and promote pioneering and distinctive practices.”

During the ceremony, the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding with ARADO on the joint organization of the Arab Government Excellence Award. It was co-signed by the UAE minister of state for happiness and wellbeing, Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, and Al-Qahtani.