Where We Are Going Today: The Four Seasons in Riyadh

A luxury Saudi hotel is offering food-lovers the chance to live the high life with a unique dining experience overlooking the capital.

The Four Seasons, in Riyadh’s Kingdom Centre, has launched an exclusive candlelit meal service at the Sky Bridge, the highest point in the city.

From their table 300 meters up in the sky, guests will be able to enjoy a private romantic dinner-for-two with breath-taking views over Riyadh.

And to launch the initiative, the Four Seasons hosted a special Ramadan iftar for top media representatives, including presenter Fadia Al-Taweel, at the lofty location.

The highest iftar in Saudi Arabia included a gourmet selection of appetizers, main dishes, and sweets prepared by the hotel’s culinary team lead by executive chef, Ahmed Fawzy.

Guests booking the Sky Bridge sunset dining experience will be treated to a three-course dinner prepared exclusively by Fawzy, and the hotel will also provide a professional photographer to document the evening.

Couples celebrating anniversaries, birthdays or other family events, will be given exclusive access to the Sky Bridge for up to five hours. Bookings can be made through the hotel’s website.

The Four Seasons also offers an edge-of-the-world experience, a Saudi heritage tent with entertainment and food, and microlight flights.