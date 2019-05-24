King Salman congratulates Modi on election victory

RIYADH: King Salman telephoned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to congratulate him on his victory in India's general election.

King Salman wished Modi success and the people of India prosperity.

The prime minister thanked King Salman for the phone call and stressed his keeness to promote and develop relations between the two countries.

Modi secured another five-year term as prime minister after winning a landslide general election victory on Thursday.