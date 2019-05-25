Airbnb launches Arabic platform

Home rental company Airbnb launched an Arabic version of its global platform this week, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa markets.

The US-based home-sharing company, which has over 70,000 property listings in the region, localized its website and mobile app to allow users to navigate the platforms in Arabic, and also allow them to book and pay in their local currencies.

“We want to inspire more Arabic speaking travelers to explore their favorite destinations through authentic, local stays and Experiences on the Airbnb platform,” Hadi Moussa, Regional Manager Middle East and Africa at Airbnb, said in a release.

“We want to create a true sense of belonging for them by ensuring they can do so in their native language going forward,” she added.