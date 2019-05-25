You are here

Airbnb launches Arabic platform

The logos of Airbnb are displayed at an Airbnb event in Tokyo, Japan, June 14, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 25 May 2019
Arab News
Airbnb launches Arabic platform

  • Airbnb has over 70,000 property listings in the region
  • Its website and mobile app will allow users to navigate the platforms in Arabic
Updated 25 May 2019
Arab News
Home rental company Airbnb launched an Arabic version of its global platform this week, in a bid to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa markets.

The US-based home-sharing company, which has over 70,000 property listings in the region, localized its website and mobile app to allow users to navigate the platforms in Arabic, and also allow them to book and pay in their local currencies.

“We want to inspire more Arabic speaking travelers to explore their favorite destinations through authentic, local stays and Experiences on the Airbnb platform,” Hadi Moussa, Regional Manager Middle East and Africa at Airbnb, said in a release.

“We want to create a true sense of belonging for them by ensuring they can do so in their native language going forward,” she added.

China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia up 43%

Updated 53 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia up 43%

  • Imports grew to 1.53 million barrels per day compared with 1.07 million a year ago
  • Sinopec Group and China National Petroleum Corp., the country's top state-owned refiners, are halting Iranian oil purchases for loading in May, three people with knowledge of the matter said
Updated 53 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 43 percent in April, making the Middle Eastern OPEC kingpin once again the top supplier to the world’s second-biggest economy, boosted by demand from new private refiners.
Saudi imports grew to 6.30 million tons, or 1.53 million barrels per day (bpd) on a daily basis, compared with 1.07 million bpd in the year ago period, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released on Saturday.
Saudi shipments were supported by higher refinery run rates at Hengli Petrochemical Co. Ltd, with production at the 400,000 bpd-capacity refinery in northeast China expected to reach optimal levels in late June. About 70 percent of the feedstock for Hengli came from Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile Russian supplies were 6.12 million tons, or 1.49 million bpd, up from 1.35 million bpd in April last year.
China in April imported 3.24 million tons of crude oil from Iran, or 789,137 bpd, up from March’s 541,100 bpd, as companies ramped up buying before the scrapping of sanctions waivers the US had granted to big buyers of Iranian oil.
China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group) and China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), the country’s top state-owned refiners, are halting Iranian oil purchases for loading in May, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Venezuela shipments stood at 1.9 million tons, or 462,813 bpd in April, up 85 percent versus 249,700 bpd in March, while crude imports from Iraq were 3.31 million tons, or 806,372 bpd, down from 904,500 bpd the previous month.

