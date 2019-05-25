You are here

Sudanese protesters call for strike amid divisions with army

Despite ending Al-Bashir’s 30-year reign, protesters have remained in the streets. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 May 2019
AP
Sudanese protesters call for strike amid divisions with army

  • The Sudanese Professionals’ Association called for the nationwide strike to begin Tuesday
  • They asked people to go to work but abstain from any activity, then head to various marches and sit-ins across the country
Updated 25 May 2019
AP
KHARTOUM, Sudan: Sudan’s protest leaders have set a date for next week’s two-day general strike in a bid to press the ruling military council to transfer power to a civilian-led authority.
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded protests that led the army to oust President Omar Al-Bashir last month, called for the nationwide strike to begin Tuesday.
A statement released Saturday asked people to go to work but abstain from any activity, then head to various marches and sit-ins across the country. The days of protest are set to culminate in mass rallies on Thursday.
Despite ending Al-Bashir’s 30-year reign, protesters have remained in the streets. They insist on “limited military representation” in a sovereign council, while the military wants to lead the body during an agreed-upon three-year transition.

Topics: Sudan

Iranian FM lands in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi counterpart

Updated 25 May 2019
Arab News
Iranian FM lands in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi counterpart

  • During his his two-day visit, Zarif will also meet the Iraqi president and Iraqi prime minister
  • Discussions will mainly focus on the current crisis and its impacts on the two countries
Updated 25 May 2019
Arab News
BAGHDAD: Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif landed in Baghdad on Saturday for talks with his Iraqi counterpart, an Arab News reporter confirmed.

During his his two-day visit, Zarif will also meet the Iraqi president and Iraqi prime minister. On Sunday morning, Zarif will meet several senior politicians before he heads to Najaf to meet some clerics, sources told Arab News.

The discussions will mainly focus on the current crisis and its impacts on the two countries in addition to possible options to reinforce the attempts to start dialogues with the related sides to reach a compromise or solutions for the current standoff between Iran and US.

The Iranian official will leave Iraq on Monday.

More to follow...

Topics: Middle East Iraq Iran Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Iran tensions

