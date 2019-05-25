You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil sees big weekly loss as Iran struggles to store crude

Oil prices ended last week with the biggest weekly losses of the year. Brent fell below the $70 psychological barrier to $68.69 a barrel. (Reuters/File Photo)
FAISAL MRZA
  • The market remained under pressure from US stock-build for the third week in a row
FAISAL MRZA
RIYADH: Oil prices ended last week with the biggest weekly losses of the year. Brent fell below the $70 psychological barrier to $68.69 a barrel, while WTI dropped under $60 to $58.63.
The market remained under pressure from US stock-build for the third week in a row. But what mostly pushed prices lower was the low speculator activity, amid hesitation to add bets on almost flat price fluctuations.
The direction of oil prices has apparently ignored the tight physical market, amid signs that OPEC+ may extend its output cuts extensions, US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, and slower Russian exports due to a contamination of some of its crude.
While Iran said it has already resumed oil sales to China, its biggest buyer, tanker tracker data suggests its total exports have plummeted. Iranian exports fell to 500,000 barrels per day or lower in May, more than half the level seen in April, the data suggest. However, Iran needs to keep oil flowing as any suspension would damage its future operations at its aging oil fields.
To keep its operations going as exports slump and sanctions block purchases, Iran has been forced to store more oil on land and at sea.
But that brings myriad problems. Iran’s land storage is very limited due to poor oil infrastructure and logistics that haven’t been developed since the mid-1970s. At sea, it has an aging fleet of ships, and it will face difficulties with insurance and in striking agreements with shipping companies.

China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia up 43%

Updated 25 May 2019
Reuters
China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia up 43%

  • Imports grew to 1.53 million barrels per day compared with 1.07 million a year ago
  • Sinopec Group and China National Petroleum Corp., the country’s top state-owned refiners, are halting Iranian oil purchases for loading in May, three people with knowledge of the matter said
Updated 25 May 2019
Reuters
0

BEIJING: China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 43 percent in April, making the Middle Eastern OPEC kingpin once again the top supplier to the world’s second-biggest economy, boosted by demand from new private refiners.
Saudi imports grew to 6.30 million tons, or 1.53 million barrels per day (bpd) on a daily basis, compared with 1.07 million bpd in the year ago period, according to data from the General Administration of Customs released on Saturday.
Saudi shipments were supported by higher refinery run rates at Hengli Petrochemical Co. Ltd, with production at the 400,000 bpd-capacity refinery in northeast China expected to reach optimal levels in late June. About 70 percent of the feedstock for Hengli came from Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile Russian supplies were 6.12 million tons, or 1.49 million bpd, up from 1.35 million bpd in April last year.
China in April imported 3.24 million tons of crude oil from Iran, or 789,137 bpd, up from March’s 541,100 bpd, as companies ramped up buying before the scrapping of sanctions waivers the US had granted to big buyers of Iranian oil.
China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group) and China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), the country’s top state-owned refiners, are halting Iranian oil purchases for loading in May, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Venezuela shipments stood at 1.9 million tons, or 462,813 bpd in April, up 85 percent versus 249,700 bpd in March, while crude imports from Iraq were 3.31 million tons, or 806,372 bpd, down from 904,500 bpd the previous month.

