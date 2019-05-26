You are here

  • Home
  • Yoga teacher found alive after 17 days lost in Hawaii forest
﻿

Yoga teacher found alive after 17 days lost in Hawaii forest

In this image courtesy of Javier Cantellops and obtained at facebook.com/AmandaEllersMissing/, shows a waterfall in the area where missing hiker Amanda Eller was found on May 24, 2019, in Makawao Forest Reserve on the Hawaiian Island of Maui. (AFP)
Updated 26 May 2019
Reuters
0

Yoga teacher found alive after 17 days lost in Hawaii forest

  • Volunteers spent days scouring the thick forest around the trailhead where she parked
Updated 26 May 2019
Reuters
0

HAWAII: Rescuers in Hawaii have found a yoga instructor who went missing for 17 days while hiking in a forest reserve and survived by drinking from streams and eating plants.
Amanda Eller, 35, went hiking in Maui’s Makawao Forest Reserve on May 8 but became lost when she walked deeper in the reserve, which covers more than 2,000 acres, instead of heading back to her car as she believed.
Rescuers in a helicopter hired by her family spotted Eller on Friday afternoon in a ravine by a waterfall, miles from her vehicle.
“Sure enough, God willing, she was right there,” Javier Canetellops, a search coordinator who was in the helicopter, told reporters. “Unbelievable.”
Eller, who also works as a physical therapist, was malnourished, shoe-less, and had a broken leg and torn meniscus in her knee, as well as sunburn and scrapes. She was airlifted to a hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Friends had launched a “Find Amanda” campaign on Facebook, and just an hour before she was rescued they offered a $50,000 reward for information. Volunteers spent days scouring the thick forest around the trailhead where she parked.
“Elated. Excited. Ecstatic,” Eller’s mother, Julia, told NBC News affiliate KHNL in Honolulu. “I can’t even put it into words I’m so incredibly grateful.”

Topics: Hawaii

Related

0
Science & Technology
Black hole named ‘Powehi’ by Hawaii university professor
0
World
Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen tours Pacific allies, with Hawaii stopover

Weinstein reaches deal to settle civil proceedings for $44 million: report

Updated 24 May 2019
AFP
0

Weinstein reaches deal to settle civil proceedings for $44 million: report

  • The deal, which has not yet been signed, aims to cover all civil proceedings filed against the fallen Hollywood mogul
  • The settlement does not exempt Weinstein from the criminal proceedings brought against him for sexual assault
Updated 24 May 2019
AFP
0

NEW YORK: Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has reached a provisional $44 million settlement with alleged victims and creditors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The deal, which has not yet been signed, aims to cover all civil proceedings filed against the fallen Hollywood mogul, including those in Canada and the United Kingdom.
Weinstein’s spokesperson denied to comment.
The settlement does not exempt Weinstein from the criminal proceedings brought against him for sexual assault, for which he will go on trial in September.
Weinstein — a catalyst for the #MeToo anti-harassment movement — has been charged over the alleged assaults of two women and faces life in prison if he is convicted at the trial, which could last five weeks.
In addition to the alleged victims and creditors, the settlement covers the proceedings started by former New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman, who has been succeeded by Letitia James.
The proceedings aim specifically to guarantee the alleged victims will be compensated.
James’s spokesperson also declined to comment.
The settlement amount will be paid out by insurance agencies, the Journal reported, several of which count The Weinstein Company, the production company Weinstein co-founded, among their clients.
Since October 2017, Weinstein — one of the most powerful men in Hollywood before a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations precipitated his downfall — has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 80 women.
Among his accusers are prominent actresses such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Topics: Harvey Weinstein

Related

0
World
Harvey Weinstein trial postponed to September
0
World
Judge approves changes to Weinstein’s legal team

Latest updates

After years in jail, Syrian mother eyes new life
0
Egypt buys 2.7mn tons of local wheat so far this season
0
Raptors beat Bucks to reach first NBA final
0
Pilgrims with special needs treated to a memorable Umrah trip under Saudi ministry’s Ramadan initiative
0
Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.