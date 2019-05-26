OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019

Regional entertainment network OSN is bringing the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup live through its dedicated ICC World Cup season pass.
The pass will give customers access to two new channels, OSN CRIC XTRA 1 and OSN CRIC XTRA 2, available in the highest all-inclusive OSN Platinum pack and can be added to all other packs for 199 dirhams ($54).
Cricket enthusiasts can tune in for an all-access season pass to the 10 warm-up games and the 48 live games of the main tournament, as well as exclusive ICC shows building up to the event, and post-game highlights on OSN CRIC XTRA 1 and OSN CRIC XTRA 2. Fans can also live stream the channels anywhere and on any devices on OSN Play.
“Stay tuned as we bring to you the biggest, most exciting games this season, including the most anticipated clash of the year — India vs Pakistan on June 16 — live and exclusive on OSN,” the company said.
