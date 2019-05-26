You are here

  • Home
  • OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019
﻿

OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019

The most anticipated clash of the year — India vs Pakistan on June 16 — will be broadcast live and exclusive on OSN.
Updated 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019

Updated 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

Regional entertainment network OSN is bringing the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup live through its dedicated ICC World Cup season pass.
The pass will give customers access to two new channels, OSN CRIC XTRA 1 and OSN CRIC XTRA 2, available in the highest all-inclusive OSN Platinum pack and can be added to all other packs for 199 dirhams ($54).
Cricket enthusiasts can tune in for an all-access season pass to the 10 warm-up games and the 48 live games of the main tournament, as well as exclusive ICC shows building up to the event, and post-game highlights on OSN CRIC XTRA 1 and OSN CRIC XTRA 2. Fans can also live stream the channels anywhere and on any devices on OSN Play.
“Stay tuned as we bring to you the biggest, most exciting games this season, including the most anticipated clash of the year — India vs Pakistan on June 16 — live and exclusive on OSN,” the company said.

Related

0
Corporate News
Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta one of the best in Mideast
0
Corporate News
Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

Updated 1 min 59 sec ago
Arab News
0
The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is inviting guests to its lamp-inspired Ramadan tent for an opulent gastronomic experience and authentic spiritual ambience.
This year’s Ramadan tent theme “Siraj,” a literal interpretation of “lantern,” transforms one of the hotel’s ballrooms into an exquisitely decorated dining area featuring a lavish iftar buffet.
The classic decor reminisces the role of traditional lamps, which were used in the past for lighting family gatherings and its flame was considered the means to keep those gatherings alive even after dark. Since then, lanterns have been used to decorate houses, shops and streets in the holy month.
Mohammed Marghalani, manager at Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, said: “The project is the result of the cooperation of various employees in the hotel — starting from the tent’s name through to the variety and quality of dishes and the reception and care of the valued ladies and gentlemen visiting us.”
“Ramadan preparations are deeply rooted in our traditions as they emphasize the uniqueness of this special month. The real essence of Arabian hospitality focuses on making visitors and guests feel appreciated and comfortable,” he added.
Ramadan tents in hotels offering iftar and suhoor delicacies have become a tradition in the Kingdom during the fasting month.
Hundreds of people turn up daily for the lavish meals with family and friends, amid sophisticated decor and five-star service.
On entering the palace-like venue, guests are greeted with the warm and smoky scent of oud at the reception.
The five-star hotel’s iftar buffet features an abundance of Arabic and international Ramadan specialties. Each table is elegantly laid out with dates, Arabic coffee and appetizers.
The buffet spread features cuisines from around the world, from Saudi dishes to Asian, Italian and Turkish specialities, displayed in various live stations.
The star of the buffet is the dessert selection comprising both Middle Eastern and international favorites guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Prices range from SR325 ($86) per adult to SR160 for children. Kids under the age of six dine for free. The tent is open from sunset until 9:00 p.m.
The 492-room Ritz-Carlton has 52 acres of landscaped gardens and is one of the most luxurious five-star properties in the capital.

Latest updates

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent
0
Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh
0
Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta one of the best in Mideast
0
Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing
0
OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.