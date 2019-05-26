Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta one of the best in Mideast

Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta has made it into a list of the top 50 hotels in the Middle East.
The list, curated by Hotelier Middle East, handpicked the five-star hotel through a rigorous process based on the hotel’s reputation — both online and offline, guest reviews, interior design, and inputs from editors and industry experts.
“We are proud of this achievement and our people that work tirelessly to make our guests feel welcome at Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai. This prominent recognition in the region is a reflection of the hard work and dedication our team puts in to make every moment memorable,” said Ian Rydin, general manager, Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai.
The hotel’s Arabian architecture is highlighted by the grand hall, Al-Bahou, boasting a picturesque view of 88 Moroccan lanterns. The property has 396 rooms and suites and 15 meeting rooms that are patterned from the travels of the Arabic explorer Ibn Battuta to the Middle East, Asia, India, and Italy.
