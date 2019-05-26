Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar launched the Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund at the Charitable Health Society For Patient Care (Enayah) headquarters in Riyadh.
The fund is a public open-end endowment fund, endowed for the benefit of charitable health society Enayah.
Abdulmohsen Al-Fares, CEO of Al-Alinma Bank, said: “We enjoy royal encouragement for all our initiatives that aim at developing investment tools and enhancing the role of civil society organizations in serving the community. The patronage of his highness the governor of Riyadh is a form of continuous support for one of our pilot projects serving the community in the Kingdom.”
Al-Fares thanked Enayah’s chairman, members of the board of directors and the organization’s staff comprising volunteer doctors for their outstanding efforts in the treatment of patients and the needy.
“The fund aims to enhance the developmental role of private endowments by participating in supporting health care, and increasing and investing the fund assets in order to achieve social solidarity and benefit both the endowment disbursement channels and the endowed asset,” said Mazen Fawaz Baghdadi, acting CEO of Alinma Investment Company. The fund manager will work to invest the fund assets, which include cash, real estates, securities, and more, with a view to achieve capital return and distribute a specified return rate annually and continuously on the fund specified disbursement channels of health and medical services through Enayah, where the charity is committed to spend the fund returns on a number of health and medical fields.
Alinma Investment Company is the investment arm of Alinma Bank, a company licensed by the Capital Market Authority. (No. 37-09134) offering a range of investment products and services.
Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh
Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar launched the Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund at the Charitable Health Society For Patient Care (Enayah) headquarters in Riyadh.