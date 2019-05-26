You are here

  • Home
  • Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent
﻿

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

The five-star hotel’s iftar buffet features an abundance of Arabic and international Ramadan specialties.
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh is inviting guests to its lamp-inspired Ramadan tent for an opulent gastronomic experience and authentic spiritual ambience.
This year’s Ramadan tent theme “Siraj,” a literal interpretation of “lantern,” transforms one of the hotel’s ballrooms into an exquisitely decorated dining area featuring a lavish iftar buffet.
The classic decor reminisces the role of traditional lamps, which were used in the past for lighting family gatherings and its flame was considered the means to keep those gatherings alive even after dark. Since then, lanterns have been used to decorate houses, shops and streets in the holy month.
Mohammed Marghalani, manager at Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, said: “The project is the result of the cooperation of various employees in the hotel — starting from the tent’s name through to the variety and quality of dishes and the reception and care of the valued ladies and gentlemen visiting us.”
“Ramadan preparations are deeply rooted in our traditions as they emphasize the uniqueness of this special month. The real essence of Arabian hospitality focuses on making visitors and guests feel appreciated and comfortable,” he added.
Ramadan tents in hotels offering iftar and suhoor delicacies have become a tradition in the Kingdom during the fasting month.

HIGhLIGHT

The buffet spread features cuisines from around the world, from Saudi dishes to Asian, Italian and Turkish specialities, displayed in various live stations.

Hundreds of people turn up daily for the lavish meals with family and friends, amid sophisticated decor and five-star service.
On entering the palace-like venue, guests are greeted with the warm and smoky scent of oud at the reception.
The five-star hotel’s iftar buffet features an abundance of Arabic and international Ramadan specialties. Each table is elegantly laid out with dates, Arabic coffee and appetizers.
The buffet spread features cuisines from around the world, from Saudi dishes to Asian, Italian and Turkish specialities, displayed in various live stations.
The star of the buffet is the dessert selection comprising both Middle Eastern and international favorites guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.
Prices range from SR325 ($86) per adult to SR160 for children. Kids under the age of six dine for free. The tent is open from sunset until 9:00 p.m.
The 492-room Ritz-Carlton has 52 acres of landscaped gardens and is one of the most luxurious five-star properties in the capital.

Related

0
Corporate News
Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta one of the best in Mideast
0
Corporate News
Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing

Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh

The launch ceremony was attended by Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Abdulmohsen Al-Fares, CEO of Al-Alinma Bank.
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
0

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar launched the Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund at the Charitable Health Society For Patient Care (Enayah) headquarters in Riyadh.
The fund is a public open-end endowment fund, endowed for the benefit of charitable health society Enayah.
Abdulmohsen Al-Fares, CEO of Al-Alinma Bank, said: “We enjoy royal encouragement for all our initiatives that aim at developing investment tools and enhancing the role of civil society organizations in serving the community. The patronage of his highness the governor of Riyadh is a form of continuous support for one of our pilot projects serving the community in the Kingdom.”
Al-Fares thanked Enayah’s chairman, members of the board of directors and the organization’s staff comprising volunteer doctors for their outstanding efforts in the treatment of patients and the needy.
“The fund aims to enhance the developmental role of private endowments by participating in supporting health care, and increasing and investing the fund assets in order to achieve social solidarity and benefit both the endowment disbursement channels and the endowed asset,” said Mazen Fawaz Baghdadi, acting CEO of Alinma Investment Company. The fund manager will work to invest the fund assets, which include cash, real estates, securities, and more, with a view to achieve capital return and distribute a specified return rate annually and continuously on the fund specified disbursement channels of health and medical services through Enayah, where the charity is committed to spend the fund returns on a number of health and medical fields.
Alinma Investment Company is the investment arm of Alinma Bank, a company licensed by the Capital Market Authority. (No. 37-09134) offering a range of investment products and services.

Related

0
Corporate News
Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent
0
Corporate News
OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019

Latest updates

Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh unveils Ramadan tent
0
Alinma Enayah Endowment Fund launched in Riyadh
0
Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta one of the best in Mideast
0
Omega celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing
0
OSN brings live action from ICC World Cup 2019
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.