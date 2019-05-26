You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt buys 2.7mn tons of local wheat so far this season
﻿

Egypt buys 2.7mn tons of local wheat so far this season

Egypt is the world’s largest importer of wheat. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 May 2019
Reuters
0

Egypt buys 2.7mn tons of local wheat so far this season

  • Egypt has said it aims to procure 3.6 million tons of wheat from local farmers during the season
Updated 26 May 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer has bought 2.7 million tons of wheat from its farmers so far this season, the state-owned Al Akhbar newspaper said on Sunday.
Egypt has said it aims to procure 3.6 million tons of wheat from local farmers during the season.

Topics: Egypt wheat

Related

0
Middle-East
Sudan interim military council chief Al-Burhan meets with Egypt’s President El-Sisi
0
Middle-East
Palestine, Egypt offer air support as Israel battles wildfires

‘Don’t be too optimistic’: Huawei employees fret at US ban

Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

‘Don’t be too optimistic’: Huawei employees fret at US ban

  • This week Google, whose Android operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, said it would cut ties with Huawei
  • Another critical partner, ARM Holdings, said it was complying with the US restrictions
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIJING: While Huawei’s founder brushes aside a US ban against his company, the telecom giant’s employees have been less sanguine, confessing fears for their future in online chat rooms.
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei declared this week the company has a hoard of microchips and the ability to make its own in order to withstand a potentially crippling US ban on using American components and software in its products.
“If you really want to know what’s going on with us, you can visit our Xinsheng Community,” Ren told Chinese media, alluding to Huawei’s internal forum partially open to viewers outside the company.
But a peek into Xinsheng shows his words have not reassured everyone within the Shenzhen-based company.
“During difficult times, what should we do as individuals?” posted an employee under the handle Xiao Feng on Thursday.
“At home reduce your debts and maintain enough cash,” Xiao Feng wrote.
“Make a plan for your financial assets and don’t be overly optimistic about your remuneration and income.”
This week Google, whose Android operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, said it would cut ties with Huawei as a result of the ban.
Another critical partner, ARM Holdings — a British designer of semiconductors owned by Japanese group Softbank — said it was complying with the US restrictions.
“On its own Huawei can’t resolve this problem, we need to seek support from government policy,” one unnamed employee wrote last week, in a post that received dozens of likes and replies.
The employee outlined a plan for China to block off its smartphone market from all American components much in the same way Beijing fostered its Internet tech giants behind a “Great Firewall” that keeps out Google, Facebook, Twitter and dozens of other foreign companies.
“Our domestic market is big enough, we can use this opportunity to build up domestic suppliers and our ecosystem,” the employee wrote.
For his part, Ren advocated the opposite response in his interview with Chinese media.
“We should not promote populism; populism is detrimental to the country,” he said, noting that his family uses Apple products.
Other employees strategized ways to circumvent the US ban.
One advocated turning to Alibaba’s e-commerce platform Taobao to buy the needed components. Another dangled the prospect of setting up dozens of new companies to make purchases from US suppliers.
Many denounced the US and proposed China ban McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and all-American movies and TV shows.
“First time posting under my real name: we must do our jobs well, advance and retreat with our company,” said an employee named Xu Jin.
The tech ban caps months of US effort to isolate Huawei, whose equipment Washington fears could be used as a Trojan horse by Chinese intelligence services.
Still, last week Trump indicated he was willing to include a fix for Huawei in a trade deal that the two economic giants have struggled to seal and US officials issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban.
In Xinsheng, an employee with the handle Youxin lamented: “I want to advance and retreat alongside the company, but then my boss told me to pack up and go,” followed by two sad-face emoticons.

Topics: Huawei

Related

0
Business & Economy
China bemoans US ‘bullying’ of Huawei
0
Business & Economy
Samsung shares rise as Huawei struggles

Latest updates

Egypt unfreezes assets of Mubarak-era interior minister
0
Ordering in with Lugmety: Try Twina & Baked in Jeddah for your seafood and sweet fix
0
Qatar in talks to buy stake in Leeds United
0
‘Don’t be too optimistic’: Huawei employees fret at US ban
0
Libya’s Haftar says to fight until Tripoli ‘militias’ defeated
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.