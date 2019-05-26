Ordering in with Lugmety: Try Twina & Baked in Jeddah for your seafood and sweet fix

JEDDAH: I found myself stuck at the office with iftar fast approaching this week. Instead of panicking, I reached for my phone and opened up food delivery app Lugmety.

In Jeddah, we love our seafood, so my colleagues and I ordered in from Twina, which is known for its fresh, high quality options.

We tapped out our orders and an estimated delivery time flashed up on screen, so we settled in to wait for our eagerly-anticipated iftar meal.

My choice, the crab thermidor, arrived in a crab shell piping hot and ready to be devoured. The delicious creamy mixture of slightly sweet, fresh crab meat is something I would gladly order again and it wasn’t too heavy on the cream.

Meanwhile, the shrimp vol-au-vent was beautifully presented and featured a tender shrimp, perfectly done vegetables and a comforting creamy sauce ladled into a flaky puff pastry cup.

The clear winner, however, was the dynamite shrimp. The crunchy, sauce-coated shrimps were tangy, sour and a tad sweet all at the same time. It was a calorie-packed explosion of texture and flavor and we loved every mouthful.

One of the standout points about Lugmety is that it offers users the ability to order from multiple restaurants simultaneously. We took the feature on a road test and ordered our dessert from cookie hotspot Baked in Jeddah, which are available via the café’s page on Lugmety or via Gourmade, another restaurant on the app that delivers cookies from Baked in Jeddah.

I chose the original chocolate chip cookie and was pleasantly surprised by the heady, rich nuggets of chocolate and golden cookie.

My colleague chose the marshmallow crunch cookie and savored its taste and texture, the crunchy edges and soft, chewy center were so good she didn’t speak for a few minutes.

The dessert spot also offers up a hybrid creation named the Nutella brookie — a layer of cookie dough on top of brownie batter. The pillow-soft dough and rich taste made it oh-so-moreish.