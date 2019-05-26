You are here

Egypt unfreezes assets of Mubarak-era interior minister

A judicial source said Habib Al-Adly is free to walk with no cases or charges against him. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 May 2019
AFP
Egypt unfreezes assets of Mubarak-era interior minister

  • The ex-interior minister was accused of systemic torture and repression of dissent
  • He was sentenced for seven years of prison in 2017
Updated 26 May 2019
AFP
CAIRO: Egypt has unfrozen the assets of its Mubarak-era interior minister, who was acquitted on all corruption-related charges earlier this month, a judicial source confirmed Sunday.

The Illicit Gains Authority decided last Thursday to lift freezes on Habib Al-Adly’s assets and those of aides who were key players in the graft that dominated Egypt under long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

“He is free to walk, with no cases or charges against him at the moment,” the judicial source told AFP.

Adly’s behemoth security apparatus was accused of systematic torture and repression of dissent, helping fuel the 2011 uprising that toppled Mubarak.

In May, a court fined the former minister about $29 on charges of abusing public funds.

Adly was sentenced in April 2017 to seven years in prison along with 10 other former officials, for embezzling about $122 million.

But his case was thrown out, with the court citing procedural errors, and a retrial was ordered last year.

In 2014, Adly was acquitted of charges of responsibility for the deaths of protesters during the 2011 uprising.

Topics: Egypt Habib Al-Adly Hosni Mubarak

Algeria graft prosecutor refers two ex PMs to supreme court

Updated 26 May 2019
Reuters
Algeria graft prosecutor refers two ex PMs to supreme court

  • Former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal who served under President Abdelaziz Bouteflika were referred to the Supreme Court
  • Five other former ministers were also referred
Updated 26 May 2019
Reuters
ALGIERS: An Algerian prosecutor investigating graft allegations has referred two former prime ministers and five former ministers to the supreme court, Ennahar TV reported on Sunday citing a statement from the prosecution.
Mass protests have broken out in Algeria demanding the removal of the ruling elite and the prosecution of people demonstrators regard as corrupt. The seven politicians will be investigated by the court over alleged corruption cases, Ennahar said, without providing details.
They include former prime ministers Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal who served under President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who resigned on April 2 after coming under pressure from protesters and the army.
The list of the former ministers, who are under investigation, includes Amara Benyounes, Abdelakader Zaalane, Amar Ghoul, Karim Djoudi and Abdessalam Bouchouareb.
They were in charge of the sectors of trade, transport, public works, finance and industry respectively.
Their lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
The army is now the most powerful institution after the departure of Bouteflika, who had ruled the North African country since 1999.
Army chief of staff Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah has said major corruption cases would be pursued to try to appease the protests that started on Feb.22.
Bouteflika's youngest brother, Said, and two former intelligence chiefs have been placed in custody by a military judge over "harming the army's authority and plotting against state authority."
At least five prominent businessmen have also been detained pending trial over involvement in corruption cases.
Protesters also want the resignation of interim president Abdelkader Bensalah and Prime Minister Noureddine Beoui, who are considered as part of the ruling elite that has run the country since independence from France in 1962.

Topics: Algeria

