Bambah’s Ramadan 2019 edit is pastel perfection

Full coverage fabric, high necklines and wonderfully detailed sleeves mark the collection. (Supplied)
Updated 26 May 2019
Arab News
  • The new collection sports a lot of pastel colors and gold embellishments
  • The prices range between $430 to $790
DUBAI: Egyptian designer Maha Abdul Rasheed, founder of the fashion label Bambah, is showing off a summery new line this Ramadan.

The Ramadan 2019 collection is making waves this season with its laid back, pretty pastel take on the traditional kaftan.

Mint green color blocked stripes on cream and gold-flecked embellishments on lilac, the collection’s colors are light and refreshing.

(Supplied) 

Luxurious jacquard with gold-flecked floral detailing add sheen to largely pastel bases, while the ruffled sleeves on the Isabella Kaftan are a welcome structural update on the traditional flowing silhouette of the robe.

While florals and gilded materials litter the Ramadan 2019 collection, there are a few options that are fresher and more urban. Rasheed makes good use of thick stripes in a few of the available kaftans, offering up combinations in a sorbet-like color palette of peach, green and cream.

Modest, full coverage fabric, high necklines and long, wonderfully detailed sleeves mark the collection — making it ideal for the Holy Month, as well as for your sartorial needs this Eid Al-Fitr.

(Supplied) 

Prices range from $430 to $790, with many of the designs hovering around the $500 mark.

Rasheed initially opened Bambah as a stand-alone boutique in Dubai, selling a carefully curated selection of vintage pieces. While the concept of one-of-a-kind, pre-owned fashion was almost entirely new to the region at that time, Rasheed persevered, educating fashionable Emiratis about the kind of couture one can’t find in malls.

Vintage Valentino blazers and Dior dresses flew off the shelves and before long, the boutique became a hub for Dubai-based fashion influencers looking to add unique character to their wardrobes.

(Supplied)

After noticing that her clients were drawn to the hyper-feminine princess skirts and sweet-heart necklines popular in the 1950s and 1960s, Rasheed began designing herself. In a few short years, the company has expanded widely, with a loyal, cross-continental client base.

Today, global A-listers known for their refined, high glam-style like Amal Clooney and Priyanka Chopra have donned Rasheed’s designs.

Ordering in with Lugmety: Try Twina & Baked in Jeddah for your seafood and sweet fix

Updated 26 May 2019
Deema Al Khudair
0

Ordering in with Lugmety: Try Twina & Baked in Jeddah for your seafood and sweet fix

  • One of the standout points about Lugmety is that it offers users the ability to order from multiple restaurants simultaneously
Updated 26 May 2019
Deema Al Khudair
0

JEDDAH: I found myself stuck at the office with iftar fast approaching this week. Instead of panicking, I reached for my phone and opened up food delivery app Lugmety.

In Jeddah, we love our seafood, so my colleagues and I ordered in from Twina, which is known for its fresh, high quality options.

We tapped out our orders and an estimated delivery time flashed up on screen, so we settled in to wait for our eagerly-anticipated iftar meal.

My choice, the crab thermidor, arrived in a crab shell piping hot and ready to be devoured. The delicious creamy mixture of slightly sweet, fresh crab meat is something I would gladly order again and it wasn’t too heavy on the cream.

Meanwhile, the shrimp vol-au-vent was beautifully presented and featured a tender shrimp, perfectly done vegetables and a comforting creamy sauce ladled into a flaky puff pastry cup.

The clear winner, however, was the dynamite shrimp. The crunchy, sauce-coated shrimps were tangy, sour and a tad sweet all at the same time. It was a calorie-packed explosion of texture and flavor and we loved every mouthful.

One of the standout points about Lugmety is that it offers users the ability to order from multiple restaurants simultaneously. We took the feature on a road test and ordered our dessert from cookie hotspot Baked in Jeddah, which are available via the café’s page on Lugmety or via Gourmade, another restaurant on the app that delivers cookies from Baked in Jeddah. 

I chose the original chocolate chip cookie and was pleasantly surprised by the heady, rich nuggets of chocolate and golden cookie.

My colleague chose the marshmallow crunch cookie and savored its taste and texture, the crunchy edges and soft, chewy center were so good she didn’t speak for a few minutes.

The dessert spot also offers up a hybrid creation named the Nutella brookie — a layer of cookie dough on top of brownie batter. The pillow-soft dough and rich taste made it oh-so-moreish.

