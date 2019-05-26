You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai crown prince arrives in Jeddah
﻿

Dubai crown prince arrives in Jeddah

1 / 4
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in Jeddah on May 26. (SPA)
2 / 4
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed arrives in Jeddah on May 26. (SPA)
3 / 4
King Salman received Dubai's crown prince at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah later on Sunday where they had iftaar together. (SPA)
4 / 4
King Salman receives Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 26 May 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai crown prince arrives in Jeddah

  • King Salman received the crown prince at the Al-Safa Palace in Makkah later on Sunday where they had iftaar together
  • Sheikh Hamdan was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the UAE’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan
Updated 26 May 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed arrived in Jeddah on Sunday.
Sheikh Hamdan was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the UAE’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al-Nahyan, the deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz as well as other officials.

King Salman received the crown prince at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah later on Sunday where they had iftaar together, along with other officials including  Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim and the chief of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. 


The visit of Dubai’s crown prince follows his wedding in a religious ceremony during the holy month of Ramadan, an occasion in which two of his brothers also got married.

 

Topics: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Jeddah

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman arrives in Makkah for last ten days of Ramadan
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
‘Misk Historic Jeddah’ highlights the city’s heritage

Saudi researchers join T20 summit in Japan

From left to right: Dr. Fahad Al-Turki, head of Saudi delegation; Kenichiro Sasae, president of The Japan Institute of International Affairs; Dr. Julia Pomares, co-chair of T20 Argentina during Argentine G-20 presidency; Kyoto Tsuji, vice-minister for Japanese foreign affairs; Naoyuki Yoshino, dean and CEO of the Asian Development Bank Institute; Gustavo Martinez, Argentine T20 executive director; Hiroshi Watanabe, president of the Institute for International Monetary Affairs pose during the event. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 49 min 40 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

Saudi researchers join T20 summit in Japan

  • Ways to fill economic infrastructure gaps, the US-China trade crisis analyzed
Updated 49 min 40 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
0

TOKYO: The world’s leading think tanks gathered for the G-20’s Think20 (T20) Japan Summit on Sunday in Tokyo, ahead of the upcoming G-20 Osaka Summit next month.
In the opening address, the president of the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA), Kenichiro Sasae, spoke of the importance of technological advances, governance and multilateralism. 
“Technology is a tool,” he told assembled delegates. “We need two guiding symbols to harness modern technology to continue to pull economic growth. Technology has a wade-ranging impact, not only on business but also on privacy, protection.”
The T20 Summit comes amidst the backdrop of a four-day visit to the Japanese capital by US President Donald Trump.
Of the main topics discussed in closed sessions were finding innovative ways to fill economic infrastructure gaps, the US-China trade crisis, how to promote entrepreneurial ecosystems and climate change.
The host country has the privilege of selecting task forces specifically for the T20. Under the theme “Seeking a Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Society,” Japan’s T20 recommendations were based on theoretical and empirical analysis, and consist of 10 separate task forces.
They include sustainable development, climate change and environment, cooperation with Africa, Global governance and Future Politics.
Heading the Saudi T20 delegation, Dr. Fahad Al-Turki spoke to Arab News and told of the delegations’ various roles and expectations for the summit.
“We’re working with the Argentines, the Japanese and the Italians to ensure continuity on policy recommendations that will go to the G-20,” he said.
Five Saudi think tanks are being represented at the summit.
“The purpose is to have a collective effort from Saudi Arabia to represent the Kingdom at the T20. The first day went great, we talked with the authors of many of the policy briefs about our views and our recommendations,” he added.
Dr. Hossa Al-Mutairi told Arab News Saudi participation was essential, in anticipation to the 2020 G-20 Riyadh Summit.
“We participated last year as observers (at the 2018 summit in Buenos Aires), we went to learn from the Argentines, attended their sessions to understand the process of organizing T20 as well as how to select the task forces, but mainly to maintain a network with T20 members,” she said.
“One of the presentations that we had was on climate change, as Saudi Arabia cares about climate change, but we also care about economic stability. There is a connection between economics, environment and energy, you can’t separate them and we look into all energy sources.”

Topics: Japan’s T20

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi research center launches app for students with learning difficulties
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Spanish experience inspires Saudi researcher to preserve local heritage

Latest updates

Saudi researchers join T20 summit in Japan
0
A man and his dog — bonded through Arab history
0
Saudi Arabia’s new labor initiatives to promote growth, nationalization
0
Muslim World League launches global forum for moderate Islam
0
UN backs Saudi Arabia's proposals on justice, crime prevention
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.