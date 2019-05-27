You are here

Saudi Islamic Ministry steps up efforts in Oceania

Saudi Islamic Affairs Ministry organizes iftars in New Zealand, Fiji, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, and oversees the distribution of dates to break the Ramadan fast throughout Oceania. (SPA)
CANBERRA: During the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia becomes the focal point of the Muslim world — not just the Middle East and North Africa, but further afield — giving it a central role in supporting Muslims around the globe. 
Saudi government bodies, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, take it upon themselves to spread good values and assist people through various activities and programs, even in places Islam remains nascent. Perhaps the most remote, wide-ranging of these is Oceania. 
The Kingdom’s religious attache in Australia, Anwar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suli, said: “We organize various programs and activities targeting more than 800,000 Muslims living across Australia.”
The ministry also organizes iftars in New Zealand, Fiji, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, and oversees the distribution of dates to break the Ramadan fast throughout Oceania.
This year, it also sent 70 Saudi imams to conduct sermons in 35 countries, and organized King Salman’s iftar program in 24 countries in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, at a total cost of SR3.75 million ($1 million) benefiting over a million Muslims. Over 500,000 copies of the Qur’an have also been delivered across the world. 

Search continuing for missing Saudi in Philippines

MANILA: Efforts to find a missing Saudi aviation student and his instructor who went missing May 17 in the Philippines continued on Monday.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman for the Philippines Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP), said Coast Guard teams, divers and technicians armed with sonar equipment from the Orient Flying School (OFS) had been deployed to scan the waters south of the town of San Jose in Occidental Mindoro.

They have yet to find the missing Beechcraft Baron 55 (BB-55) aircraft or its two occupants, Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif, a 23-year-old student at the OFS, and his teacher, Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon.

The two were on a training flight when the BB-55 vanished from radar shortly after takeoff from San Jose airport. Apolonio said operations, now in their 10th day, might expand beyond the waters of the San Jose Strait, about 42 km from the coast, but that the search was being hampered by bad weather conditions.

•The Saudi aviation student and his trainer went missing on May 17.

•Abdullah Khalid Al-Sharif and Capt. Jose Nelson Yapparcon were flying a Beechcraft Baron 55.

Three days after the disappearance, the CAAP said debris of an airplane was found in the area. A bag containing Yapparcon’s identification cards and belongings have also been found.

“Our investigators are just on standby. They still could not assess the debris that was found May 20 and, without the rest of the wreckage, they are also not in a position to investigate,” Apolonio told Arab News.

But Al-Sharif’s brother, Abdul Majeed, criticized what he described as “very weak” search efforts by Philippines authorities on Sunday, as well as the Saudi Embassy in Manila for its lack of help.

He told Arab News that “nothing new” had been confirmed since the May 20 discovery, and that his family would pursue “personal efforts” to widen the search.

