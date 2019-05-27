CANBERRA: During the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia becomes the focal point of the Muslim world — not just the Middle East and North Africa, but further afield — giving it a central role in supporting Muslims around the globe.
Saudi government bodies, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, take it upon themselves to spread good values and assist people through various activities and programs, even in places Islam remains nascent. Perhaps the most remote, wide-ranging of these is Oceania.
The Kingdom’s religious attache in Australia, Anwar bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suli, said: “We organize various programs and activities targeting more than 800,000 Muslims living across Australia.”
The ministry also organizes iftars in New Zealand, Fiji, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, and oversees the distribution of dates to break the Ramadan fast throughout Oceania.
This year, it also sent 70 Saudi imams to conduct sermons in 35 countries, and organized King Salman’s iftar program in 24 countries in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe, at a total cost of SR3.75 million ($1 million) benefiting over a million Muslims. Over 500,000 copies of the Qur’an have also been delivered across the world.
Saudi Islamic Ministry steps up efforts in Oceania
